EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — John Harbaugh had no time this week for analyzing what has made the Jacksonville Jaguars one of the NFL's top teams.

“I don’t care,” the New York Giants' coach said. “We don’t even look at that. All you do is you look at the team they are right now.”

The Jaguars now are atop the AFC South at 7-2 after winning three in a row, while Harbaugh's Giants remain in first place in the NFC East despite a bad home loss to Washington that dropped them to 5-3-1. After neither team was favored to win its division at the start of the season, they meet in Week 11 in a game with real playoff implications.

"This is a tough football team," Jacksonville coach Liam Coen said. "It’s going to be a great challenge for us. This game needs to be, in a lot of ways, won in the trenches.”

Those trenches look different, particularly on the Jaguars' side. On offense, they won't have starting center Robert Hainsey, who's out with a strained left knee, and on defense they're adding top trade deadline acquisition Jordan Davis.

This is set to be the debut for Davis and safety Jessie Bates after they were given off last weekend to rest and acclimate.

“What I really hope to see is obviously them to know what they’re doing and have that be priority No. 1: alignment, assignment, communication,” Coen said. “And then just go cut it loose, let it rip, you go be who got you here.”

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are looking to set the franchise record with a fifth consecutive 30-point game if they scores that many again Sunday. The Giants rank third in the NFL defending against the pass.

“They’re rushing with a purpose every snap, and then (they have) the ability to match that with how well the secondary’s playing, really, at every position,” Lawrence said. "Their scheme is really good. They’re well-coached. They know what they’re doing. You mix that with some really, really good players, and I think you’re seeing that’s a good defense.”

Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter, who has gone four games without a sack and has just two this season, is out to silence critics, pledging to show them what he can do.

“But I’m not going to chase,” Carter said. "I’m not going to do nothing that’s outside my job. As long as I’m doing everything to contribute to winning, I’ll be all right. We’ve just got to win. That’s all.”

Need to know

Jacksonville (7-2) at N.Y. Giants (5-3-1)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS

Latest odds: Jaguars by 5½

Against the spread: Jaguars 6-3; Giants 6-3

Last game: Jaguars beat Titans 40-23; Giants lost to Commanders 24-21.

Last meeting: Giants beat Jaguars 23-17 on Oct. 23, 2022, at Jacksonville.

Series record: Tied 4-4

Matchup to watch

Lawrence against the Giants secondary. Lawrence has thrown for 21 touchdowns, with six different players on the receiving end, among his 2,284 yards with just five interceptions. The Giants picked off Washington's Jayden Daniels twice to get to eight this season. Carter may not have the numbers to show for it, but he has created a lot of pressure while the secondary has covered well. They present a much more difficult test than Lawrence has faced recently against Tennessee, Baltimore and Indianapolis.

Stats and stuff

— Jacksonville leads the league with a plus-125 point differential and a plus-9 turnover margin, off to its best nine-game start since also being 7-2 in 1999.

— Lawrence is coming off throwing for a season-high 352 yards at Tennessee. It was his fifth game with three or more TDs. Only Cincinnati's Joe Burrow has as many.

— Running backs Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Ameer Abdullah are averaging just over 4 yards a carry.

— Receiver Parker Washington had a team-high seven catches for a career-best 152 yards against the Titans.

— Travis Hunter has three of the Jaguars' 12 interceptions along with a touchdown reception.

— J.J. McCarthy is set to make his fourth start for the Giants. He won his first two, then had a costly interception in the final minute against Washington to end a comeback bid.

— Cam Skattebo ran for two TDs and had a career-high 122 scrimmage yards in the Commanders game.

— Malik Nabers fumbled for the first time on his 190th touch in his 28th NFL game, losing the ball after making a catch inside the red zone.

— Tight end Isaiah Likely leads New York with seven touchdown receptions.

— Greg Newsome, who finished last season with the Jaguars, is one of five Giants players with an interception. Jevon Holland has four.

— Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada has missed six of his past 14 field-goal attempts after making his first nine.

AP Pro Football Writer Mark Long in Jacksonville, Florida, contributed to this report.

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