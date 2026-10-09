Jaguars want to 'stay firm on the plan' to use Travis Hunter primarily on defense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A public service announcement: Don’t ask Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen about 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter playing receiver.

It’s not part of the team’s current plan, at least not against Philadelphia (2-2) in London on Sunday — and maybe not again this season.

Coen made it clear this week that the Jaguars (3-1) want Hunter to work primarily at cornerback. He pointed to how well Hunter played the last two weeks — wins over New England and Cincinnati — while focusing solely on one side of the ball.

Not even Hunter’s ankle-breaking move on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following an interception, which was overturned by a penalty, was enough to make Coen reconsider getting the ball in Hunter’s hands on offense.

“I don’t think anything of it,” Coen said sarcastically. “I thought it was a really good play. That was really cool. It was. It was really cool. I’m not being (a jerk). I’m not. No, I was being (a jerk). It’s good to see. But what you guys want more of, and I get it, but look at the last two weeks (and) what he’s been able to do while we stay firm on the plan.

“Will it come? Absolutely.”

It might not happen anytime soon.

Hunter played a career-high 76 defensive snaps (the entire game) in a 22-17 victory at Cincinnati last week, finishing with four tackles and two pass breakups. And given Jacksonville’s injuries at the position — Montaric Brown (hamstring), Jarrian Jones (foot) and Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) were limited in practice this week — Hunter appears to be the healthiest option.

Equally undeniable: Hunter's ball skills.

He made a leaping interception in the back of the end zone against New England two weeks ago, the first of his career, and nearly had another one against the Bengals. He picked off Joe Burrow’s deep pass and then put a move on Higgins that left the receiver flailing on the ground and prompted Hunter to mockingly stare at him as he ran the other way.

“He does things like that every single day,” Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange said. “It kind of make you be like, ‘Wow.’ It’s routine for us now. We’ve seen it so many times it’s not surprising that he does something like that because he comes out here every single day and that’s what he does.”

Jacksonville’s defensive backs watched it several times Monday, with the reaction being “what you imagine it would be,” safety Antonio Johnson said.

“It was a lot of laughter and excitement because he did make him miss crazy,” Johnson added. “And whenever a player misses like that or gets juked like that, he’s going to get the reactions.”

Coaches, however, refuse to overreact.

Hunter played four offensive snaps in the season opener, catching one pass for 8 yards and running once for 3 yards, but hasn’t been involved since.

The need for him to be on defense is one reason. Jacksonville’s upgraded receiving corps is another.

Since Hunter caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London last October, the Jaguars traded for veteran Jakobi Meyers, watched Parker Washington develop into a No. 1 receiver and drafted Josh Cameron from Baylor and CJ Williams from Stanford. Speedster Brian Thomas Jr. also remains in the mix.

Those moves allow the Jags to let Hunter hone his skills on one side of the ball. The second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft missed nine games last season after tearing a ligament in his right knee and sat out most of the offseason while rehabbing.

“Each week we’re seeing more improvement from him,” defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said. “He’s really working hard at it. He really is. … Like anything else, the more you play, the more comfortable you are.”

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