ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Elliott kicked a 60-yard field with 2 seconds remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles stunned the Dallas Cowboys by rallying for a 39-38 Thanksgiving victory on Thursday.

The Eagles (4-7) got a chance for the win when Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer decided to go for it with a two-point lead on fourth-and-1 from the Philadelphia 39-yard line with 55 seconds remaining. Dak Prescott was sacked, and the Eagles eventually reached the Dallas 42 with 7 seconds to go.

The shocking loss is sure to turn up the pressure on Schottenheimer after the Cowboys (5-7) again failed to win consecutive games and made any path to the playoffs difficult at best.

The Cowboys led by 21 points in the third quarter and were still up 14 in the fourth before the Eagles started their improbable comeback by blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown.

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