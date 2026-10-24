Jake Evans scores twice in the Canadiens' 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Evans scored twice and assisted on Kaiden Guhle’s goal and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Friday night.

Evans’ third point, a feed to Guhle with 1:34 left in the second period, matched his career high. Montreal is 4-1-1 in its last six games, while Chicago has dropped two straight and four of its last six.

A wide-open game tightened up late in the first period, which worked to Montreal’s advantage. Chicago opened the scoring on Connor Bedard’s second goal of the season 4:23 in, but the Canadiens began to control the play, and by mid-period were limiting Chicago’s chances.

Jacob Fowler, who made 20 saves, was lightly tested the rest of the game despite five Chicago power plays, and needed to make only three saves in the final period.

Evans’ first goal of the game and season tied it with 2:31 left in the first. His second, a wrist shot over goalie Spencer Knight’s stick side with the Canadiens skating short-handed, gave Montreal a 2-1 lead 7:51 into the second period.

Guhle also beat Knight on the stick side, his shot from the left point screened by Josh Anderson.

Mike Matheson added an empty-net goal with 2:38 remaining.

Knight stopped 24 shots.

Up next

Canadiens: At Winnipeg on Sunday for the outdoor Heritage Classic.

Blackhawks: Hosts Florida on Sunday.

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