Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis fail to live up to lucrative contract extensions for the slumping Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis signed lucrative contract extensions in the offseason to anchor a defensive line expected to help the Eagles contend for a Super Bowl.

Let's check in on that defense.

Carter, Davis and the rest of coordinator Vic Fangio's defense have failed to come anywhere close to meeting the expectations.

“I think you’ve seen those guys be disruptive, and you’ve seen those guys make quite a bit of plays,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “We're all going to want plays back from tonight and moments back from tonight."

There's plenty to choose from.

The Eagles’ defense may not have played worse than it did in Monday night's 38-21 loss to Dallas that sent Philadelphia to its fifth straight defeat. It's the Eagles' worst losing streak in 10 years and they are 2-5 for the first time since Sirianni's rookie season in 2021.

The numbers tell the story.

The Eagles allowed 416 total yards with an average of 6.4 yards per play and 25 first downs. Philadelphia has allowed at least 375 yards in each game of its losing streak. The Cowboys had more than 200 yards rushing and 200 yards passing against the Eagles for the first time since 1983.

Javonte Williams rushed for a career-high 155 yards and a touchdown, the most yards by one running back against the Eagles since 2016.

The Eagles had no sacks against Dak Prescott, no quarterback hits and failed to have a turnover.

The Eagles gave Carter $106 million guaranteed and Davis' deal included $65 million guaranteed and so far, the team hasn't gotten its money's worth.

“It starts with me," Davis said. “It starts with everybody.”

What’s working

The Eagles struggled to produce consistently in all three phases of the game. Jalen Hurts remains sidelined through the rest of the season because of blood clots in his lungs.

What needs help

Sirianni needs all the help he can get if the Eagles are going to salvage the season and have any shot at making the playoffs.

They also were 2-5 under Sirianni in 2021 before they won six of seven games to finish 9-8 and make the playoffs.

“The way we finished that year propelled us into the future Eagles way that we’ve been the last four years,” Sirianni said. “Growth is important. We talked a lot about being the same version of ourselves regardless of the circumstances and that football is going to deal you some tough hands at times, but can you get up and keep fighting?”

Stock up

Makai Lemon. The rookie wide receiver out of Southern California had career highs with seven catches and 67 yards receiving. He also caught his first career touchdown pass on a 4-yarder from Tanner McKee and had a career-long 21-yard catch in the first quarter.

Stock down

Tanner McKee. He completed 23 of 35 passes for 211 yards with a touchdown and a late interception. He lost the backup spot in training camp to veteran Andy Dalton. Dalton was later released, giving McKee the job. The Eagles have no real option to replace McKee unless they want to give a look at rookie Cole Payton, a fifth-round draft pick. They also have Joe Milton III, but the Eagles likely will ride McKee the rest of the season.

“We practice really hard, our meetings are tough and we want to make practice harder than the games,” McKee said. “I think we need to tweak it up even more, which we will.”

Injuries

Saquon Barkley scored on an 8-yard touchdown run on the Eagles' first drive after missing the last two-plus games with a hamstring injury. He also missed long stretches getting treatment for his back on the sideline and finished with 62 yards on seven carries.

“Banged up a little bit,” Barkley said. “I've just got to find a way to get healthy. It’s annoying, but that’s what I’m dealing with so far in the season.”

The Eagles also played without wideout DeVonta Smith because of a hamstring issue, and kick returner Britain Covey suffered a knee injury.

Key number

The Eagles are 3-6 without Hurts since he became the starter in 2021.

Next steps

At Washington in a Sunday night matchup of struggling NFC East rivals.

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