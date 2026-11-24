NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Green scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 22, and the Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 123-119 in overtime on Monday night.

Collin Gillespie scored five of his 18 points in overtime, and Miles Bridges had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix, which won its fourth straight game while handing New Orleans its fourth straight loss.

Jordan Poole scored 28 points — all in the first three quarters — and Zion Williamson added 25 points for the Pelicans, who've dropped 10 of 11 since starting 4-4.

Saddiq Bey added 21 points and Jeremiah Fears had 11 assists for New Orleans. But Fears, who'd scored 29 points in a loss at San Antonio on Saturday, missed 14 of 17 shots against Phoenix. Trey Murphy also struggled as he works his way back from knee soreness that had sidelined him for seven of New Orleans' previous eight games. He shot 4 of 14 from the floor, and 1 of 6 from 3-point range.

The Suns pulled away for good with a 10-4 run during overtime that included Booker's jumper, Gillespie's layup as he was fouled and Bridges' 3.

Phoenix also led 109-107 with 31 seconds left in regulation after Booker's step-back jumper. Fears' driving scoop tied it at 109 with 22.8 seconds left, and Herb Jones' steal of Booker's pass in the final seconds of the fourth quarter forced overtime.

Poole, who scored 25 points two nights earlier in San Antonio, made his first nine shots against Phoenix, including six from 3-point range.

He scored 17 in the first half, after which Phoenix led 56-54.

Derik Queen scored 11 points for the Pelicans, but missed four of five free throws in the fourth quarter, when the Pelicans missed six of 12 from the line.

Up next

Suns: At Houston in NBA Cup West Group A play on Wednesday.

Pelicans: At Los Angeles Clippers in NBA Cup West Group B play on Friday.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here