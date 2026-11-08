Jalen Johnson makes strong return with 30 points for Hawks in win over Nets after missing 3 games

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks managed to win each of the three games Jalen Johnson missed with a left ankle sprain.

Even so, it didn't take long for Johnson to provide reminders how important he is to the Hawks' hopes of continuing that momentum.

Johnson scored 30 points while playing 35 minutes in Atlanta's 124-121 come-from-behind win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night for the Hawks' fourth straight win. Johnson added seven rebounds and six assists while making 11 of 17 shots from the field.

Johnson immediately turned his focus to Monday's visit from Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I feel good,” Johnson said. “I was ready to play so I'll get treatment tomorrow and get ready for Monday.”

Hawks coach Quin Snyder said he immediately noticed Johnson “was really running” from the start against the Nets, including when he didn't have the ball.

“He was really active without the ball,” Snyder said. “When you can learn to play without the ball, it takes your game to another level.”

The Hawks' ability to win each of the three games Johnson missed was especially encouraging. He entered the season as the team's go-to scorer following a 2025-26 season when the was a first-time NBA All-Star after averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

There was an adjustment for the Hawks as Johnson settled back into the starting lineup. The Nets started strong, racing to a 31-14 lead and keeping that lead until there were less than 2 minutes remaining in the game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker sank two free throws with 1:26 remaining to put Atlanta ahead for the first time.

“Obviously when they got out to that early lead, I think we knew we needed to up our sense of urgency,” Johnson said. “We did it when it mattered most and that was the fourth quarter.”

The Hawks (7-4) outscored the Nets 36-26 in the fourth quarter despite playing the second night of a back-to-back, following a 139-132 win over Washington on Friday night.

“I'm glad we've won a couple in a row,” Snyder said. “But also it's early in the year and we just want to keep getting better.”

A productive and confident Johnson made the Hawks better.

“The game he had, really early too, he was taking shots,” Snyder said. “I think that it's really important for him to catch and shoot make those reads before he gets the ball, and that’s what he did.”

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