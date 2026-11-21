ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Johnson scored 26 points, Aaron Wiggins bailed out Atlanta's depleted backcourt with 19 points and the Hawks overcame a slow start to beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-97 on Friday night in an NBA Cup game.

The Hawks took their third straight win and have won eight of their last 11 games. The Hornets have lost four straight and 10 of 11.

Moussa Diabaté led the Hornets with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Brandon Miller had 19 points.

Johnson and Dyson Daniels, who leads the NBA in steals and deflections, each had four steals. The Hawks had 12 steals and took a 36-16 advantage in points off turnovers.

Daniels had 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Charlotte took a big lead of 14 points at 50-36 in the second quarter in a much different game than the Hawks' 128-81 rout of the Hornets on Oct. 23 in the biggest blowout in Atlanta franchise history.

The Hornets led only 57-56 at halftime and the Hawks leaned on their defense and 3-point shooting to pull ahead in the third quarter. Johnson's 3 gave Atlanta a 68-65 lead and a steal by Daniels set up a jam by Johnson for a 76-69 lead.

The Hawks outscored the Hornets 31-19 in the third to take an 87-76 lead into the final period.

The Hawks' backcourt was limited as rookie Kingston Flemings (back) missed his third straight game and CJ McCollum (calf) was out for the second straight game. McCollum is expected to miss four weeks. Center Jock Landale (back) also was held out.

Wiggins moved into the starting lineup with 14 points in Atlanta's 117-112 win at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 17 points.

Up next

Hornets: Host Memphis on Monday night.

Hawks: Host Detroit on Sunday.

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