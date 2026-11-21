ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Johnson scored 26 points, Aaron Wiggins bailed out Atlanta’s depleted backcourt with 19 points and the Hawks overcame a slow start to beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-97 on Friday night in an NBA Cup game.

The Hawks took their third straight win and have won eight of their last 11 games. The Hornets have lost four straight and 10 of 11.

Moussa Diabaté led the Hornets with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Brandon Miller had 19 points.

Johnson and Dyson Daniels, who leads the NBA in steals and deflections, each had four steals. The Hawks had 12 steals and took a 36-16 advantage in points off turnovers.

Daniels had 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

MAGIC 113, NETS 111

NEW YORK (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 35 points, including a game-winning jumper with 2.4 seconds left, and the Orlando Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-111 in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

Facing his older brother and former teammate Mo Wagner for the first time after spending their last five seasons together in Orlando, Franz Wagner stepped back and hit a 14-foot jumper steps away from the Nets bench.

Brooklyn called a timeout and Julius Randle had a chance to win it but missed a 28-foot 3-pointer.

Franz Wagner shot 13 for 25 from the field and made 7 of 9 free throw attempts, including a pair in the opening minute of the second quarter when he was fouled by Mo Wagner, who signed with the Nets as a free agent in July after eight seasons in Orlando.

Desmond Bane finished with 21 points, reserve Nikola Vucevic chipped in 15 points and Anthony Black had 13 for the Magic, who have won five of their last six games.

Randle scored 27 and Danny Wolf, who started in place of Egor Demin, added 20 points for the Nets, who have lost their last four games.

CAVALIERS 128, PACERS 119

CLEVELAND (AP) — James Harden scored 51 points as Cleveland defeated Indiana Pacers in an NBA Cup game.

It was the 18-year veteran guard’s 26th 50-point game, passing the late Kobe Bryant for third-most 50-point games in NBA history. It was Harden’s first since he had 55 points for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 22, 2025.

Harden is the 15th player to have a 50-point game for Cleveland. It was also his best scoring game with the Cavaliers since being acquired near the trade deadline in February.

Harden was 15 of 26 from the field, including 7 of 11 from beyond the arc. He also made all 14 of his free throws along with six rebounds and six assists for the Cavaliers, who have won three of four and improved to 2-1 in East Group B.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points. Peyton Watson, who missed Wednesday’s game due to a lower back contusion after being injured on Monday against Chicago, scored 15.

Ivica Zubac had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Pascal Siakam scored 21 for the Pacers, who have dropped three straight and fell to 1-2 in East Group B.

RAPTORS 105, PISTONS 102

DETROIT (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 29 points, including a layup with 14 seconds left, and Toronto ended their six-game losing streak with a win over Detroit in an NBA Cup game.

Toronto, which led by as many as 14, got the ball after a Detroit turnover with the score tied at 99. Barnes missed a driving layup, but Jakob Poeltl tipped it in to put the Raptors up 101-99 with 27.1 seconds to play.

Cade Cunningham answered with a 3-pointer to give Detroit a one-point lead with 19.8 seconds left, but Barnes hit the layup and then picked off Cunningham’s pass.

After Immanuel Quickley made two free throws to make it 105-102, the Raptors fouled Cunningham with 2.2 seconds left. He missed the first free throw, forcing him to miss the second. He grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Kevin Huerter, but his 3-pointer went off the rim as time expired.

Allen Graves added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto. Quickley had 18 points and 11 assists.

Cunningham had 23 points for Detroit and Huerter scored 20.

WIZARDS 98, BULLS 94

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington beat Chicago in an NBA Cup game.

AJ Dybantsa had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Washington, which posted its second straight win after an eight-game losing streak. Trae Young scored 16 points, and Kyshawn George finished with 11.

The Wizards grabbed control with a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a reverse jam by Dybantsa in transition. The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft capped the spurt with a layup that made it 89-78 with 7:31 left.

Chicago closed to 96-94 on Nic Claxton’s two free throws with 43 seconds left. Norman Powell had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but he missed a floater and Young made two foul shots at the other end.

Powell scored 16 points for Chicago, and Buddy Hield had 15. The Bulls, who lost 124-120 to Washington in their home opener on Oct. 24, led by as many as 15 in the first half.

THUNDER 126, PELICANS 120

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points and Oklahoma City rallied in the fourth quarter for a win over New Orleans to improve to 2-1 in NBA Cup play.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 3-point play with 34.8 seconds left gave Oklahoma City, which trailed by 16 points in the third quarter, a 124-116 lead.

Rookie Aday Mara added 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting and had 16 rebounds for the Thunder. Jared McCain and rookie Bennett Stirtz each scored 18 points for the Thunder, who are 8-5 since the loss of three starters to long-term injuries.

Zion Williamson and Jeremiah Fears scored 22 points each for New Orleans, which fell to 0-3 in NBA Cup play.