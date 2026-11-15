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Jamaica stuns Mexico 3-2, closing in on the Nations League semifinals

Jamaica defeated Mexico in a Nations League match; the result leaves the visitors facing a difficult road to advance

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Jamaica stuns Mexico 3-2, closing in on the Nations League semifinals
Jamaica stuns Mexico 3-2, closing in on the Nations League semifinalsCAF - CAF

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica stunned Mexico 3-2 on Saturday to move within reach of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and deepen Mexico’s struggles under new coach Rafael Márquez.

An own goal by Jesús Gallardo opened the scoring in the 28th minute before Renaldo Cephas doubled the hosts’ lead in the 46th. Richard King then added a third from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

Teenage sensation Gilberto Mora pulled one back for Mexico in the 70th and Julián Quiñones added a goal in the 81st.

Heading into Tuesday’s return leg in Monterrey, the Reggae Boyz — currently ranked No. 66 — need only a draw to advance. The aggregate winner will face either the United States or Haiti in the semifinals, with the U.S. comfortably ahead 6-0 .

For Mexico, the defeat extends their winless streak to five matches under new head coach Márquez, who succeeded Javier Aguirre after the World Cup. It marks one of the worst managerial starts in the history of the Mexican national team.

Prior to taking the helm, the former Barcelona defender spent two years as Aguirre’s assistant, a tenure that culminated in a Round of 16 exit against England at the World Cup. Nine of the 11 Mexican starters from that loss were back in the lineup on Saturday against a Jamaican side that has not qualified for a World Cup since France ’98.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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