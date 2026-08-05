Janelle Salaun scores 21 points and Kayla Thornton adds 20 as Valkyries beat Tempo again, 92-82

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Janelle Salaun scored 21 points, Kayla Thornton hit two quick 3-pointers and two more early in the second half on the way to 20 points, and the Golden State Valkyries held off the Toronto Tempo for a second straight game, 92-82 on Tuesday night.

Veronica Burton contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Golden State in the second straight matchup of the teams at sold-out Chase Center after the Valkyries beat the Tempo 96-79 on Sunday night.

Thornton took an elbow from Aneesah Morrow to her throat area with 4:27 remaining in the third quarter that was ruled a Flagrant 1 upon replay review.

Morrow made her debut with Toronto after being acquired in a trade with the Connecticut Sun on Friday. She entered with 4:57 left in the first quarter and hit a 3 about a minute later for the first of her eight points to go with five rebounds.

Nyara Sabally scored 22 points and Maria Conde had 17 points and six rebounds for the Tempo, who welcomed back leading scorer Marina Mabrey after she sat out Sunday with a neck injury. Mabrey scored 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting over 35 minutes in Toronto's seventh straight loss and 11th in 12.

Salaun shot 8 for 12 with four 3-pointers to give her 61 points over the three meetings with the Tempo.

Gabby Williams missed her initial three shots before making a layup with 5:24 left in the first half and finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Toronto made 13 of its first 22 shots — going 8 for 14 from 3-point range — to take a 38-25 lead midway through the second quarter. But the Valkyries ended the half on a 16-4 run to pull within 42-41 at the break.

Up next

Toronto plays the Fire in Chicago on Thursday night, while the Valkyries play at Dallas on Friday night.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball