Japan's economy contracts slightly in the latest quarter as oil prices remain high

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese economy contracted at an annualized rate of 0.1% for the July-September quarter, weighed down by slowing consumer spending and the rising cost of oil imports.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, Japan’ s GDP, or gross domestic product, the sum of a nation’s goods and services, was basically flat, although it technically shrank, by a smaller amount than 0.1%, according to the preliminary data released Monday by the Cabinet Office.

The annualized rate is what the growth or contraction would have been if it had continued for a year.

Japan eked out moderate growth over the previous three quarters, while contracting the same quarter a year ago. Some analysts had expected a low level of growth for the latest quarter.

Japan, which imports virtually all its oil, has been severely hurt by surging oil prices, because of the war in Iran. The main route for oil shipments, the Strait of Hormuz , is effectively blocked.

The weak yen is adding to the problem of rising energy prices. The U.S. dollar is recently trading at about 160 yen, up from below 115 yen five years ago.

Japan’s investments remained strong in the third quarter, thanks to solid digital demand . Private non-residential investment marked an annualized 6.8% growth for the quarter.

People’s spending was weak because of various factors, including poor weather and rising prices, with private consumption down an annualized 1.1%.

The government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is trying to get bills passed to deliver a tax cut on food. Prospects remain uncertain because of worries about the ballooning public debt and how such tax cuts will be financed.

Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@yurikageyama