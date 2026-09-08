Japan's Saki Hayashi goes off with suspected broken arm at women’s FIBA World Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Japan shooting guard Saki Hayashi went off with what looked a broken arm during the team’s loss to Hungary at the women’s FIBA World Cup on Tuesday.

Hayashi scored despite a foul in the air from Agnes Torok but needed immediate medical attention with just over a minute left in the second quarter. She landed awkwardly on her right arm.

She was unable to continue and a somber silence fell upon the arena as she lay still on the court. A blue tarp was provided to give her privacy and fans responded with applause when she was led off.

Hungary won 84-63 and will face the United States in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Japan coach Corey Gaines was unable to provide an update on Hayashi's injury.

“I don’t know anything about her yet," he said. "I saw what happened, but I don’t know what went on. She was gone by the time we got back from the court at halftime... so I don’t know.

“Of course it’s emotional when you see when the players go down like that," Gaines added. "I was just trying to get their minds off of that, back onto the game. That’s tough though ... everybody cares about Kiki.”

Hayashi hit a tournament single-game record nine 3-pointers in Japan’s opening win over Mali on Friday.

Japan center Maki Takada said through a translator that Gaines had asked the team at halftime to recover and go out and win the game for Hayashi.

“We all thought that as well, that we really just have to come together and do it for her, and it’s a shame that we couldn’t do it,” Takada said.

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