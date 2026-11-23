ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — When Ja'Quan McMillian sealed the Denver Broncos' sixth straight victory with his third career pick-6, his teammates celebrated in the end zone by showering stacks of imaginary Benjamins on the nickel back, rubbing their fingers on their right hands across their upraised left palms.

As in, pay this man.

“It just means they see the effort and you know the work that I put in. Those guys mean so much to me,” McMillian said after the Broncos' 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

There's no question McMillian is next in line for a big payday following the four-year, $67 million extension that fellow cornerback Riley Moss signed last week.

The only question is who will be signing his paychecks in 2027.

The Broncos will face plenty of competition for the services of the undrafted fifth-year pro out of East Carolina if he hits the open market in March.

“I would want to stay here, of course,” McMillian said. “These are my guys, and I’ve been with these guys for so long, five years now. So I built relationships with these guys.”

McMillian seems to burnish his credentials as the game's top nickel cornerback on a weekly basis. His 10 career sacks are 1 1/2 shy of the NFL record for undrafted cornerbacks and his interception against Seattle earlier in the season led to Denver's 17-14 win in overtime.

His biggest big play came on his interception of Josh Allen in the Broncos' overtime win against Buffalo in the playoffs last January.

“Very smart,” star cornerback Pat Surtain II said. “He’s very dialed in into the film room. His habits. You know the way how he goes about his business is very telling. That’s how he makes his plays.”

And yes, Surtain said, the Broncos have to re-sign him to keep this stellar secondary together.

“Yes, indeed, they need to make it happen, but I ain’t going to say much about it,” Surtain said. “Obviously, you know that’s between him and the organization. But he’s made big-time plays, so hopefully we could get him. But he’s going to be an expensive guy coming soon.”

Coach Sean Payton noted that the one-handed interception once again showed McMillian's mix of football instincts and ball skills.

As McMillian weaved past quarterback Fernando Mendoza and into the end zone, cameras caught Broncos QB Bo Nix with a big smile.

“One, it was an incredible catch,” Nix said. “He caught it behind him, almost looked like a receiver out there with his catch. Not an easy catch for a defensive back. Then he did a good job of getting into the end zone. He’s a really good player. He’s been making plays like that for us for a long time. Just between him, that play specifically, and then our defense just closing out the game once again, it just feels like it’s over and over.”

What’s working

Denver's offense is clicking. After averaging 19 points per game over the first six weeks, the Broncos have averaged better than 28 points over their last four games.

What needs help

Defensive consistency. Yes, the Broncos sacked Mendoza five times and got their hands on nine of his passes. But they also surrendered a ton of yards to Ashton Jeanty, who ran 11 times for 79 yards and caught five passes for 90 yards.

Stock up

DL Zach Allen fills up the stat sheet on a weekly basis. On Sunday, he broke up three passes, collected a sack and added two QB hits. That's 38 games with multiple QB hits since joining the Broncos in 2023, the most such games in the NFL over that span.

“He's an exceptional athlete,” Payton said. “The other thing is I think he's got real good football instincts. So, he's quick. He can feel a quarterback throwing and get a tipped ball. There are a lot of things ... his instincts along with his staying power, his athleticism give you what we're able to see now.”

Stock down

RB J.K. Dobbins had one carry for 0 yards as he once again danced indecisively at the line of scrimmage. He didn't see the field again, although Payton said Monday he remains a big part of Denver's backfield plans: “J.K.'s going to be super important for what we're doing in this stretch.”

Injuries

DE Sai’vion Jones left with 1:37 remaining with an unspecified injury.

Key number

15 — The number of times since 2023 that the Broncos have registered double-digit QB hits in a game, the most in the NFL over that span. They hit Mendoza 10 times Sunday.

Next steps

The Broncos get another short week before playing at Pittsburgh on Friday.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here