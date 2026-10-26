Jaxon Smith-Njigba ignites Seahawks offense while leading NFL with 867 yards receiving

SEATTLE (AP) — At this rate, 2,000 yards isn’t out of the realm of possibility for Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year added to his league-leading receiving yardage totals by catching nine passes for 150 yards — along with an incredible goal line touchdown — as the Seattle Seahawks beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-3 on Sunday .

“He’s tremendous,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “I don’t know how else to describe him.”

It took Smith-Njigba only 29 minutes to reach the century mark, and he is pacing the NFL's wide receivers with 867 yards and eight touchdowns this season. The next closest in yards? The Saints' Chris Olave (636).

“He's so good at so many things as a receiver," Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold said.

Smith-Njigba has at least 100 yards receiving in six of his seven games this season, and he became the first player in the Super Bowl era with at least 850 yards and eight touchdowns in a team's first seven games.

Darnold, who's been at the crux of the offensive woes for the Seahawks (4-3) during a two-game skid that ended Sunday, accounting for four of the seven turnovers in that span, played mostly mistake free. He threw for 257 yards and a score, completing 20 of 28 passes.

Darnold made one errant throw from Kansas City's 3-yard line that was intercepted and returned to the Seahawks 44 just before halftime. Harrison Butker missed the ensuing kick, but it was a lost opportunity for Seattle to potentially go up three scores. As the pocket collapsed, Darnold attempted to find Smith-Njigba in the back of the end zone, where he collided with Rashid Shaheed.

Smith-Njigba, however, took the blame.

“Really just trying to do too much," he said. “I’ll take that one personally.”

Darnold responded: “That’s a great teammate right there. But no, it’s definitely my fault.”

Darnold has a league-high eight interceptions along with the Patriots' Drake Maye and the Chargers' Justin Herbert.

Six of Darnold's interceptions have come in losses. But the Seahawks are 2-0 when he throws one or less.

What’s working

Seattle’s “Dark Side” defense was once again at its peak. The Chiefs came into the contest leading the NFL with an average of 414 yards in total offense per game. The Seahawks held Kansas City to 213 yards and to three of 11 on third down. Patrick Mahomes was held to a season-low 165 yards, threw an interception and was sacked twice. The Seahawks didn't allow the Chiefs to reach the red zone.

What needs help

Despite staying disciplined on offense, Seattle still settled for two field goals along with Darnold’s interception in the red zone.

Stock up

Nick Emmanwori can do just about anything for Seattle's defense. In the second quarter, the versatile second-year safety chased down Patrick Mahomes, forcing an errant throw that was intercepted by Ty Okada. Emmanwori also made an impressive pass breakup in coverage, running step for step with Xavier Worthy. Emmanwori finished with four tackles and one quarterback hit.

“Most versatile player in the league,” Smith-Njigba said. “Being able to put his hand in the dirt and then guard receivers — never seen a player like him.”

Stock down

Other than Smith-Njigba, Seattle has struggled to get its other wide receivers involved. Before leaving with an injury, Shaheed had two catches for one yard, and Cooper Kupp had two catches for 20 yards.

Injury report

Shaheed left in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return. Seattle left tackle Charles Cross suffered an ankle injury. Macdonald had no update for either player after the game.

Key number

36 — The Seahawks defense extended its streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher to 36 games — the longest active streak in the NFL.

Seattle held former Seahawks running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to 36 yards on 14 carries. Walker, facing Seattle for the first time since signing with the Chiefs this offseason, came into the game leading the league with 665 rushing yards.

“I'm not going to sit here and lie, I definitely did want to hold him under 100 (yards),” Emmanwori said.

Up next

The Seahawks host the Chicago Bears (5-2) next Monday night.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here