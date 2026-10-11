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Jayden Daniels returns for the Commanders and leads an early touchdown drive against the Giants

The quarterback returned to play following an injury; the team scored a touchdown on the opening offensive possession

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Jayden Daniels returns for the Commanders and leads an early touchdown drive against the Giants
Jayden Daniels returns for the Commanders and leads an early touchdown drive against the Giants

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jayden Daniels returned to the field, completed a couple of passes and withstood a tackle with no apparent distress.

The Washington Commanders needed just four offensive plays to reach the end zone against the New York Giants.

Daniels is back from his Week 2 injury — a dislocated elbow on his non-throwing elbow. He's now using a brace on that left arm.

Despite miserable, rainy conditions Sunday, the Commanders came out passing. Daniels completed an 11-yard throw to Chig Okonkwo. On Washington's second play, Daniels had to scramble for a 2-yard gain and was brought down without issue.

Then he threw a 23-yard strike over the middle to Okonkwo before Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran 33 yards for a touchdown to make it 6-0.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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