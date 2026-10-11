Jayden Daniels returns for the Commanders and leads an early touchdown drive against the Giants

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jayden Daniels returned to the field, completed a couple of passes and withstood a tackle with no apparent distress.

The Washington Commanders needed just four offensive plays to reach the end zone against the New York Giants.

Daniels is back from his Week 2 injury — a dislocated elbow on his non-throwing elbow. He's now using a brace on that left arm.

Despite miserable, rainy conditions Sunday, the Commanders came out passing. Daniels completed an 11-yard throw to Chig Okonkwo. On Washington's second play, Daniels had to scramble for a 2-yard gain and was brought down without issue.

Then he threw a 23-yard strike over the middle to Okonkwo before Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran 33 yards for a touchdown to make it 6-0.

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