Jayden Maiava leads No. 19 USC past Penn State 31-23

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jayden Maiava completed 21 of 33 passes for 301 yards with three touchdowns and No. 19 USC outlasted Penn State 31- 23 on Saturday night.

Trent Mosley, Tanook Hines and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt caught touchdown passes, King Miller ran for a score and Caden Chittenden kicked a field goal for the Trojans (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who overcame a boisterous crowd that was the largest in Beaver Stadium history.

The vast majority of the announced 114,419 were clad in white for the annual White Out game, desperate to see the first Big Ten win of the Matt Campbell era.

They were repeatedly shushed instead as the Nittany Lions (3-3, 0-3) fell to 13-10 in their marquee event after failing to keep pace with a USC offense that averaged nearly eight yards per play through the first three quarters.

They were quieted for good in the fourth when Christian Pierce punched the ball away from Brett Eskildsen with 3:59 to go in regulation.

Penn State never got the ball back and USC's offense was able to kill the rest of the clock and improve to 7-5 in the series.

Maiava, who was perfect on a quick opening scoring drive, led the Trojans on two more in the first half, each of which was answered by Penn State for a 17-17 halftime tie.

The Trojans attempted an onside kick to start the second half, but Penn State recovered and used the short field to take their only lead of the night on a 35-yard field goal from Ryan Barker.

Miller’s 13-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play drive on USC’s next possession and gave the Trojans the lead for good.

Rocco Becht completed 21 of 32 passes for 289 yards with a touchdown for the NIttany Lions, who lost their third straight.

Carson Hansen ran for a touchdown, Andrew Rappleyea caught another and Barker kicked two field goals for the Nittany Lions.

The takeaway

USC: The Trojans outgained Penn State 430 to 357 and Mosely was hard to tackle all night. He generated 111 yards on nine catches.

Penn State: After absorbing criticism for conservative calls in back-to-back losses heading into the White Out, Campbell was aggressive from the start. Penn State converted three fourth downs on scoring drives and played their best conference game under the new leadership.

Up next

USC: Visits Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) on Oct. 24.

Penn State: Visits Michigan (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) on Saturday.

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