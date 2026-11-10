Jayden Reid of Memphis is the AP men's basketball player of the week for Week 1 of the season

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 1 of the season:

Jayden Reid, Memphis

After transferring from Northwestern, the 5-foot-10 guard began his Memphis career by pouring in 26 points — including a crucial 3-pointer with 38 seconds left and two clinching free throws — to lead the Tigers to an 80-76 upset of then-No. 18 Iowa State . Reid then had 32 points and seven assists while making the decisive free throws with 5 seconds remaining in an 89-88 win over VCU .

Reid spent his first two seasons at South Florida before spending last season with the Wildcats, where he averaged 10.1 points while starting 28 of 34 games. He is averaging 29 points this season ahead of Tuesday night's matchup with No. 22 Vanderbilt.

Runner-up

Rakim Chaney, Valparaiso. The sophomore guard had 35 points, eight rebounds and six assists without a turnover while hitting a buzzer-beater to force a second overtime in an 83-80 upset at Purdue . Chaney also had 10 points in just 24 minutes in a blowout of Western Illinois . He will lead the Beacons against South Dakota State on Wednesday night.

Honorable mention

Trent Perry, No. 9 UCLA; Dior Johnson, UCF; Braylon Mullins, No. 4 UConn.

Keep an eye on

Amari Allen, No. 18 Alabama. The sophomore followed up a strong freshman season by posting a triple-double against Arkansas State with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists last week. Allen also had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists while playing 20 minutes in a win over Sam Houston State . The Crimson Tide moved up two spots in this week's AP Top 25 men's basketball poll .

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here . AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball