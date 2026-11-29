Baylor named Jeff Traylor its coach Sunday amid the Texas native’s successful seven-season run at UTSA, which will host the American Conference championship game after finishing the regular season with a 10-2 record.

Traylor is 63-28 with UTSA in his only college head coaching job. He previously was an assistant at Texas, SMU and Arkansas, after 14 seasons as a high school head coach, winning 175 games and three Texas state championships at Gilmer, his alma mater, from 2001-14.

The Roadrunners play North Texas next Saturday night in their third conference championship game, all under Traylor's watch. This is their first in the American, after winning back-to-back Conference USA championships in 2021 and 2022.

Dave Aranda was fired seven games into his seventh season as Baylor's head coach . He went to the Bears after an undefeated national championship in 2019 as LSU’s defensive coordinator.

The Bears (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) were 4-3 after a 25-24 loss at Kansas on Oct. 24 that dropped Aranda’s overall record to 40-40. They won the Big 12 title and a school-record 12 games in 2021, his second season, but Aranda was 26-31 after that.

Baylor is 2-3 under interim head coach Joe Klanderman, its first-year defensive coordinator. After winning his first two games, the Bears played three consecutive Top 25 opponents, losing all of those, including their regular-season finale Saturday night when No. 16 Houston kicked a game-ending field goal for a 30-27 win.

UTSA has had a winning record and been to a bowl game every season under Traylor. This is the school's third 10-win season, all under Traylor, since joining the top tier of Division I college football in 2012. Each of the past three seasons ended with bowl victories.

This is the first significant coaching hire for Doug McNamee, who became Baylor’s athletic director last December.

McNamee had said when Aranda was fired that it would likely be December before the school would name its next coach. It didn't take quite that long. The AD also said then that he had a clear vision for what he wanted in the coach.

“We want to bring in someone who will launch a generation of consistent winning,” McNamee said. “There are certainly non-negotiables when it comes to how we win and represent Baylor and its Christian mission, but it is imperative that we win because there is no substitute for how it fuels our priorities, our goals, and our future.”

Baylor wanted to hire a coach with strong Texas ties, and the 58-year-old Traylor certainly fills that bill.

Traylor was born and grew up in the East Texas town of Gilmer and played football at Stephen F. Austin. His coaching career began with 21 seasons as a Texas high school assistant coach, at two different schools, before becoming Gilmer's head coach. His only time out of the state was as an assistant at Arkansas in 2018 and 2019 until being hired by UTSA.

When Texas Tech made a coaching change during the 2021 season, Traylor was considered a top candidate for that job that went to Joey McGuire, another former state championship-winning Texas high school coach. UTSA, 8-0 and No. 16 in the AP poll at that time, then gave Traylor a new $28 million, 10-year contract through the 2031 season.

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