Jensen finishes a single shy of the cycle to help Royals win 7-3 and avoid sweep against Marlins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carter Jensen finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle with a home run, triple and a double while driving in three runs and scoring three times as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Miami Marlins 7-3 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

The game was played in front of just 10,803 with a game-time temperature of 97 degrees.

Jensen has three home runs in the last two games for the Royals, who are tied with the Colorado Rockies and the Athletics with 10 series in which they've been swept this season.

Michael Wacha (9-8) allowed three runs in six innings, walked two and struck out seven.

Sandy Alcantara (13-9) allowed four runs and six hits through six innings for the Marlins, who were attempting to earn their third sweep against an American League team this season.

Heriberto Hernández took Wacha's first pitch out to left-center for his first career leadoff home run. The Marlins added another run in the second when Jakob Marsee led off with a double and scored on Joe Mack's single.

The Royals answered with a pair of runs in the third. Jensen's RBI triple drove in Kyle Isbel and he scored on a two-out double by Jac Caglianone.

The Marlins came right back in the fourth when Wacha gave up a leadoff extra-base hit for the fourth straight inning, a 426-foot home run to Agustín Ramirez.

Jensen and Isbel combined again in the fifth. Isbel laced a one-out single and Jensen followed with a 440-foot blast to right field for a 4-3 lead against Alcantara.

The Royals added three runs in the eighth.

Up next

Marlins: Return home Friday to host the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs have not announced a starter to face Miami RHP Justin Junk (6-8, 4.11 ERA).

Royals: Host the Toronto Blue Jays, who have not announced a starter. The Royals will start LHP Daniel Lynch (4-4, 3.06).

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