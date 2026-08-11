Jeremy Peña hits go-ahead single, Isaac Paredes 2-run double in 10th as Astros rally past Giants 6-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jeremy Peña hit a go-ahead single with none out in the 10th, Isaac Paredes added a two-run double one out later and the Houston Astros rallied for a 6-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

LaMonte Wade Jr. led off the 10th with Cam Smith on second as the automatic runner, and Smith moved to third on a wild pitch by Jason Foley (0-1).

Josh Hader (4-1) pitched two perfect innings for the win.

Smith hit a tying RBI single with two outs in the ninth against closer Dylan Smith after connecting for his 16th home run in the seventh.

Drew Gilbert hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh after an earlier sacrifice fly and Jung Hoo Lee connected in the fifth, but the Giants blew it.

San Francisco starter Blade Tidwell struck out six and walked one over 5 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on four hits but missed out on his second career win.

Jose Altuve put the Astros ahead on a sacrifice fly in the first. Yordan Alvarez hit a one-out double that Lee tried to catch after running backward and leaping, then Paredes' bloop single put Alvarez in scoring position.

Smith finished with three hits for Houston, which had lost two straight and three of four arriving to Oracle Park for the first time in more than two years. The Astros are 24-15 over their last five road trips and 30-21 since beginning the year 1-9 away from home.

The Giants announced before the game that third baseman Matt Chapman would undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday for a core muscle injury after the five-time Gold Glove infielder was examined Monday in Philadelphia.

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RHP Hunter Brown (3-1, 3.53 ERA) was set to pitch the middle game of the series for the Astros, while the Giants hadn't named their starter.

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