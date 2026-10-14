Jets' Mitchell had 'small procedure' to repair injured finger, rookie Cooper's practice window open

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell recently had “a small procedure” on his hand to repair an injured finger and remains sidelined, coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday.

Mitchell has missed three games with the injury that Glenn has said occurred when the receiver got a finger caught in a jersey during practice on Sept. 24. Mitchell, who wasn't placed on injured reserve , appears likely to miss a fourth straight game Sunday when New York plays at New England.

“The good thing is he is moving his fingers around really, really well,” Glenn said.

The Jets' receiving corps could be getting some help after rookie Omar Cooper Jr.'s 21-day practice window was opened. The first-round pick was placed on IR after he suffered a high ankle sprain in the season opener at Tennessee.

New York also got veteran Tim Patrick back last week after he spent the first four games on IR with a groin injury. He had two catches for 26 yards in his Jets debut last Sunday in the win over Cleveland .

Like Mitchell, Glenn said running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) will continue to be evaluated on a weekly basis. The Jets' No. 1 running back has missed the last two games. Braelon Allen has filled in for Hall as the primary ballcarrier and had a breakout performance last Sunday, running for a career-high 116 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

Glenn said left guard Dylan Parham, who has missed two games with a knee injury, and edge rusher Joseph Ossai, who was hurt against the Browns, will also be week to week.

Rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq remains in the concussion protocol after being injured against the Browns.

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