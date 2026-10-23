Jets' offense gets a boost as Adonai Mitchell will return vs. Dolphins, Breece Hall questionable

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell will play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after missing four games with a surgically repaired finger.

Coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Mitchell is a “full go” and was expected to practice fully for the first time since being injured. Glenn said earlier in the week that Mitchell's pain tolerance with his finger would likely be a factor in determining his availability this week.

While the Jets' offense will have Mitchell back, running back Breece Hall and left guard Dylan Parham are questionable to play with injuries. Both have missed New York's last three games; Hall with a quadriceps injury and Parham with a knee ailment. Glenn said both would be limited at practice Friday and the Jets could wait until Sunday before determining whether either will play.

Edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle), linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (quadriceps) and offensive lineman Max Mitchell (concussion) have been ruled out.

Adonai Mitchell's return should be a boost for quarterback Geno Smith and the passing game, which ranks 23rd in the NFL with 196.2 yards per game. It could also help open up more opportunities for No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson, who has been frustrated with his inconsistent targets. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich said Thursday he needs to find more opportunities to get Wilson involved early in games.

Adonai Mitchell was hurt on Sept. 24 when he caught a finger in a jersey at practice. He participated in some portions of the team’s on-field session that day while wearing a bulky wrap on his right hand, but hadn't practiced again until this week following surgery to repair the finger.

Adonai Mitchell, who has nine catches for 123 yards in two games, was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Hall had been sitting out since being hurt against Detroit on Sept. 27, but returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday — an encouraging sign for the Jets' No. 1 running back.

Hall has 163 yards and a touchdown on 51 carries, along with 10 catches for 102 yards. In his absence, third-year running back Braelon Allen has been solid, rushing for 253 yards and a touchdown on 55 carries in the past three games. Glenn said earlier in the week that Hall would remain the starter when he returns.

Parham, also injured at Detroit, has been replaced in the lineup by Jordan Meredith the last three games.

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