Jets' offense will be without Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell and Dylan Parham vs. Browns

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets ruled out running back Breece Hall , wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and left guard Dylan Parham on Friday for their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Coach Aaron Glenn said he likes “exactly where they're trending” in their recovery from injuries, but the Jets will be without three offensive starters as they try to snap a three-game skid.

Hall missed last week's loss at Chicago with a quadriceps injury that occurred the week before at Detroit. It'll also be the second game in a row that Parham will be sidelined after he hurt a knee against the Lions.

Mitchell will miss a third straight game after injuring a finger during practice. Glenn has been evasive about the nature of the injury, which he said happened when Mitchell caught a finger in a jersey. But the coach initially didn't seem to think it would be a serious injury after it happened two weeks ago.

“Well, when it comes to a receiver and you talk about a finger, I mean, those things can vary when it comes to difficulties as far as catching the ball and the pain tolerance,” Glenn said Friday. “Actually, he's progressing faster than we thought that he would once we got to the end of it, knowing exactly what the prognosis was when it comes to his finger.

“Again, I like where he's at and hopefully we'll see how that goes into next week.”

Glenn said Mitchell didn't need a procedure to repair the injury, but declined to say whether the finger was broken or sprained.

“I'm not a doctor,” Glenn said. “I know it's an issue with his finger.”

When asked by a reporter if the medical staff told him the nature of the injury, Glenn said flatly: “They told me enough. I coach football.”

Mitchell had nine catches for 123 yards in the first two games while complementing top wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The Jets have made several moves to try to offset Mitchell's absence, including signing Malik McClain and Jamaal Pritchett from the practice squad and elevating veteran Sterling Shepard the last two games.

The offense will get a boost from the return of tight end Mason Taylor, who missed two games with a thumb injury.

Veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick, on injured reserve since the start of the season with a groin injury, had his 21-day practice window started on Wednesday and has been a full participant this week. Glenn said the Jets will make a decision before the game as to whether he's activated.

Linebacker Kiko Mauigoa will miss a third straight game with a quadriceps injury.

Glenn indicated both cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (concussion) and edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare (knee) have a chance to play Sunday.

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