Jets place DT T'Vondre Sweat on injured reserve with a knee injury

The New York Jets placed defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury.

Sweat, the Jets’ top run-stuffing force on the defensive line, was injured late in the second quarter last Sunday in New York’s 28-25 loss to Miami .

Coach Aaron Glenn had already ruled out Sweat for Sunday's game against Las Vegas , but the D-lineman will have to sit out a minimum of four games since he was placed on IR. The earliest he could return is New York's game at Miami on Nov. 29.

Sweat, acquired from Tennessee in the offseason after being a second-round pick of the Titans in 2024, has 17 tackles and two tackles for loss.

“Losing any key player of that magnitude ... it’s always a huge deal for us,” Glenn said Friday. “But the thing is, we’ve got guys behind him that are going to come in and do a good job for us.”

Rookie Darrell Jackson Jr., a fourth-round pick out of Florida State, is likely to see increased playing time in Sweat’s absence. Veteran Jack Heflin could also see more snaps. The Jets also signed Payton Page, an undrafted free agent last year from Clemson, from the practice squad.

New York could also be without rookie edge rusher David Bailey, who leads the team with 5 1/2 sacks, because of a groin injury that had him listed as doubtful for the game. Fellow pass rusher Joseph Ossai was already ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Jets promoted edge rusher Quinton Bell, a seventh-round pick of the Raiders in 2019, from the practice squad and he could face his former team. Offensive lineman Brant Banks was also promoted for the game.

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