FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was scheduled to be a full participant at practice Friday and appears on track to start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Smith twice left the Jets’ 31-12 loss to Buffalo last Sunday, first to be evaluated for a head injury late in the first half and then after he hurt his left ankle during his only series of the third quarter. He was limited at practice earlier this week, but said Wednesday he intends to play.

“He'll be practicing fully today, so we'll see how that goes,” coach Aaron Glenn said before practice Friday. “He looks solid. It's very encouraging.”

The Jets (2-8) are looking to snap a five-game losing streak when they face the Chargers (1-8), who got their first win when they beat Baltimore on Monday night.

Smith was replaced by rookie Cade Klubnik last week. The fourth-round pick from Clemson would make his first NFL start if Smith can’t go, but that doesn't appear to be the case this week.

Glenn said the team would see how Smith, left guard Dylan Parham (knee), defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (ankle), edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) and linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin) get through practice Friday before making final calls on their availability for the game at Los Angeles.

“We've got two days to see how these guys operate,” Glenn said. “It is looking promising for all these guys, so I feel good about that.”

The offense will be down two wide receivers, though, with Glenn ruling out rookie Omar Cooper Jr. with ankle and hip injuries and Isaiah Williams with a rib injury. Neither was expected to practice Friday after sitting out the other practice sessions this week. Both were hurt against Buffalo.

The Jets have Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Tim Patrick and rookie Malik McClain as healthy wide receivers on the active roster. Sterling Shepard and Jamaal Pritchett are on the practice squad. Tight ends Mason Taylor and rookie Kenyon Sadiq could also see increased targets in the passing game.

“I think that's the good thing about the tight end room is those guys can actually end up playing some of those receiver spots that we have,” Glenn said.

Williams is the Jets' primary punt returner, so Isaiah Davis could assume that role. Williams also shares kickoff duties with Kene Nwangwu.

Defensive lineman David Onyemata, on injured reserve the past eight weeks with an abdominal injury, won't be activated from injured reserve this week, Glenn said. The Jets opened Onyemata's 21-day practice window on Wednesday, so they have two more weeks before they need to either activate him or place him on season-ending IR.

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