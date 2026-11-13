Jets receiver Garrett Wilson nears concussion clearance and is expected to play Sunday vs. Bills

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is close to clearing the concussion protocol and coach Aaron Glenn expects to have him in the lineup Sunday against the Buffalo Bills .

Wilson missed the Jets' game last Sunday at Kansas City after he injured his head during a game against Las Vegas two weeks ago. The star receiver sat out practice last week and has been limited this week as he works his way back.

"Garrett still has one more step to go through before he's cleared," Glenn said Friday. “And I see that happening.”

When asked if he was optimistic that Wilson would play against the Bills, Glenn said: “I am confident in that."

Wilson's return would come at a good time for the Jets (2-7), who have lost four in a row and are facing the AFC East-rival Bills , who are tied with San Francisco for the best record in the NFL at 7-1.

If Wilson plays, it would mark the first time the Geno Smith-led offense would have both Wilson and running back Breece Hall in the lineup at the same time since Week 3. Hall returned last week after missing five games because of a quadriceps injury.

Wilson has a team-leading 43 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns, but he had been frustrated with his inconsistent usage by offensive coordinator Frank Reich — something both Reich and Glenn insisted they would focus on improving. Wilson's presence is expected to help a Jets team that likely will need to try to keep pace on the scoreboard with the Bills, who lead the NFL in points per game and total yardage.

Rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who was limited during the week with an ankle ailment, also is expected to play. That would give the Jets a full wide receiver corps with Wilson, Cooper, Adonai Mitchell and Isaiah Williams, along with Hall and fellow running back Braelon Allen and all five tight ends, including Kenyon Sadiq and Mason Taylor.

“I mean, it's good to see all those men getting a chance to be on the field,” Glenn said. "But I will continue to say that there's only one ball. I wish there was more than that because those guys are extremely talented and they have the capabilities of making not just big plays, but sustaining drives for us by the way they operate.

“But I look forward to having those guys out there and I know they look forward to it. And I know Geno does, too.”

Glenn said edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle), defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (ankle) and cornerbacks Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (illness) and Nahshon Wright (back) are all in line to play Sunday. Backup linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin) has been ruled out.

Rookie safety VJ Payne (knee) continues to work his way back from injured reserve . His 21-day practice window began last week, so the Jets have another week to decide whether to activate him or place him on season-ending IR.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here