Jets' revamped offense with quarterback Geno Smith and coordinator Frank Reich shows it can be solid

Geno Smith and the New York Jets were efficient, effective and mostly productive on offense in their season opener.

Wait, who are these guys?

After trotting out one of the NFL's worst offenses last year, Aaron Glenn and the Jets made several significant changes in the offseason to revamp that side of the ball. Among them: They acquired Smith , who began his career with the franchise in 2013, from Las Vegas; hired Frank Reich as offensive coordinator; bolstered their offensive line; and added a few young playmakers in tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., a pair of first-rounders.

They all helped lead the Jets to an impressive 23-10 victory over the Titans in Tennessee on Sunday.

“Our offense, how balanced we were — running the ball, throwing the ball,” Glenn said Monday. “Very efficient on how we wanted to operate. The O-line was outstanding, giving Geno time to be able to create some of these explosive plays down the field.”

Smith, playing in his first game for the Jets since 2016, went 19 of 24 for 215 yards. He had no touchdown throws but also had no interceptions and wasn't sacked.

“I thought he did an outstanding job," Glenn said. “Listen, there’s some things obviously that we’ve got to clean up and get better at, but man, I think he was dang near 80% throwing the ball. He put the ball where he needed to.”

The running game rolled throughout, with Breece Hall rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and Braelon Allen going for 40 yards on 10 attempts. They were both key on a 19-play drive early in the second quarter that eventually stalled, but the Jets got a field goal out of it to go up 10-3.

“That might be the longest (drive) of my career,” center Josh Myers said. “It was a long one. ... It felt like we were wearing them out.”

Other than not getting into the end zone, it was ground-and-pound offense to perfection. And that's something the Jets expected when they brought in Reich, who returned to the NFL after two years away. He spoke all offseason about how excited he was about the offense, starting with how Smith appeared to be in his prime and being able to mix in playmakers such as Hall and Allen with wide receivers Cooper, Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, along with a versatile tight ends group.

Reich and the Jets made it clear this offense will be much different on the opening drive. On third-and-9, Smith completed a short pass to Cooper, who turned it into a 30-yard gain. Two plays later, Smith handed to Sadiq, who ran for 3 yards and joined Cleveland's Ozzie Newsome (1978) as the only tight ends with touchdown runs in their NFL debut.

“We started fast,” Smith said, “and obviously we kept our foot on the gas and just tried to stay even-keeled throughout.”

What’s working

The offensive line with Myers at center, left tackle Olu Fashanu, right tackle Armand Membou, left guard Dylan Parham and right guard Joe Tippmann kept things moving up front and protected Smith.

“I don’t think I got touched at all out there,” the quarterback said, “and that’s always a great sign.”

Already considered a strength of the team, the O-line also put the Jets’ game philosophy on full display.

“Tough, violent, gritty,” Glenn said. “Just a you’re-not-going-to-stop-what-we’re-trying-to-do mentality.”

What needs help

Third-down efficiency. About the only thing that didn't work well for the Jets was their ability to convert on third down, going just 2 for 12 in those situations. That they went 2 for 2 on fourth down — both on the 19-play scoring drive — helped.

Stock up

Pass rush. The Jets sacked Cam Ward three times, including one by No. 2 overall pick David Bailey, and one each by Will McDonald and Kingsley Enagbare. The defensive front was disruptive all game and held the Titans to 68 yards rushing.

Stock down

Penalties. The Jets had eight accepted penalties called against them, including two delays of game. That's an area they'll need to clean up, especially against good opponents.

Injuries

Glenn had no immediate updates on S Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) or rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who were hurt early against the Titans.

Key number

3 — The number of offensive plays the Titans ran in the second quarter, dominated by the Jets' 19-play drive. “That's probably the first time I've been a part of something like that where you were really just a fan for most of the quarter,” cornerback Brandon Stephens said.

Next steps

Glenn thanked the many fans who traveled to Nashville and made it feel at times like a home game. New York has its home opener Sunday against Green Bay — and the response by the fans on the road reminded some players of another of the area sports teams' legion of followers.

“I mean, they were getting the Jets chant going in the first quarter, so exciting,” Myers said. “I just can’t help but think back to the Knicks and their postseason run last year. I know the Jets fans are going to be crazy, so I’m pumped for the home game this week.”

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