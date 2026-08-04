Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq has a setback in return from hernia surgery, out 'a little bit'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq will be sidelined “a little bit” after coach Aaron Glenn said the first-round pick had a setback in his recovery from offseason hernia surgery .

Sadiq, the No. 16 overall selection out of Oregon in April, had the injury while in college and he and the team opted to have the procedure done during the offseason. Glenn said Sadiq, who was on what the coach called “a maintenance program,” practiced the first three days of training camp, but didn't participate Monday or Tuesday.

“He had a little setback as we watched his exams,” Glenn said. “So he’ll be out a little bit. I can’t tell you exactly how long right now, but I will let you know that at some point. But I’m just expecting him to be out for a little bit. But he’s working his way back.”

Glenn said he was “very confident” Sadiq would be healthy in time to play in the regular-season opener at Tennessee on Sept. 13.

“I’m not real worried, but the thing is I want to make sure that I make the right decision,” Glenn said. "I want make sure I take care of him so he can be ready for the regular season."

Sadiq was the second of the Jets’ three first-round picks this year and is expected to have a big role in Frank Reich’s offense as a pass-catching threat for quarterback Geno Smith . The 6-foot-3, 241-pound Sadiq set an Oregon record last season for tight ends with 51 receptions — while dealing with the hernia.

He said on Saturday after practice that he was feeling good physically and happy to be on the practice field after sitting out some offseason workouts and minicamp.

“I feel really good just getting back out there, running around,” Sadiq said. “It’s really just getting my legs back under myself because I missed some time. But I’m feeling really good. I already feel better than last season, which is good.”

During the first few days of camp, Sadiq showed good speed during practice with no indication he was ailing.

“It’s really just getting that football movement back that I’ve missed the past couple of months,” he said. “But there’s definitely still another level to get to.”

When healthy, Sadiq should complement veteran Jeremy Ruckert and second-year tight end Mason Taylor, the Jets' second-round pick last year. New York also has Jelani Woods and Chase Curtis as tight ends on the 90-man roster.

Braelon Allen feeling like himself again in return from knee injury

Running back Braelon Allen has looked good in his comeback from an MCL injury that limited him to four games in his second NFL season.

“It feels great,” a smiling Allen said. “It was a long road, of course. About 11 months since I last strapped the pads up. It felt great. I had to get those first few thuds out of the way and I was right back feeling like myself.”

The 6-foot-1 physical back, who says he is about 244 or 245 pounds, especially enjoyed the last two practices in full pads.

“That's kind of where my game comes to life,” he said. “It's like riding a bike, essentially. Downhill and go.”

Allen is the primary backup to Breece Hall in the backfield, but the 2024 fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin is expected to have a large role in the offense along with Isaiah Davis.

“He’s everything I imagine from a running back of that size — 240 pounds, he has good speed,” Glenn said. “The thing is, he can catch the ball out of the backfield. Those three guys, man, I’m excited about having those three guys.”

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