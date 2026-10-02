Jets set to face the Bears without Breece Hall and three other starters on offense

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Running back Breece Hall is among four Jets starters on offense who were ruled out Friday to play in New York's game Sunday at Chicago.

Coach Aaron Glenn said Hall, dealing with a quadriceps injury, will miss the game, along with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger), tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) and left guard Dylan Parham (knee). Linebacker Kiko Mauigoa will also be out with a quadriceps injury.

The injuries leave the Jets (1-2) a bit short-handed on an offense that will likely need to keep pace against the Bears (2-1), who rank third in the NFL in total yards, first in rushing and fifth in points per game. Chicago hasn't announced whether Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum will start at quarterback.

New York is 13th in total yards and Geno Smith is off to a solid start with four touchdown passes, no interceptions and an NFL-leading 75.5% completion rate, the highest by a Jets quarterback through Week 3 in franchise history with a minimum of three starts.

Hall and Parham were injured in the Jets' loss last Sunday at Detroit, while Mitchell and Taylor will sit out for the second game in a row.

Glenn said Hall, the Jets’ leading rusher, would be “week to week” after he was hurt early in the fourth quarter when he went down while being forced out of bounds after running for no gain.

Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis are expected to assume the bulk of Hall's carries out of the backfield. Kene Nwangwu, who's also one of the team's primary kick returners, is on track to make his season debut after missing the first three games with a back ailment.

Mitchell had his hand wrapped late last week after he hurt a finger during practice and was scratched from the game at Detroit. He has been serving as the Jets' No. 2 wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson and has nine catches for 123 yards.

With rookie Omar Cooper Jr. and veteran Tim Patrick on injured reserve, the Jets added Malik McClain and Jamaal Pritchett to the active roster last week and signed vets Sterling Shepard and Tyler Johnson to the practice squad. Shepard was elevated to the active roster last week and had a 3-yard reception and caught a 2-point conversion pass.

Taylor's injury leaves the Jets without another pass catcher, but they also have rookie Kenyon Sadiq, Jeremy Ruckert, Jelani Woods and Andrew Beck at the tight end spot. Sadiq (back) and Ruckert (knee) were limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but Glenn didn't appear concerned about their availability for the game.

Parham is expected to be replaced at left guard by Jordan Meredith, who came in for him last week when he went down in the third quarter. The Jets also signed Kohl Levao from the practice squad.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to play after injuring his groin in the season opener. He was a full participant in practice Thursday for the first time since his injury.

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