Jets shrug off Ashton Jeanty's tackling criticism ahead of Sunday's game vs. Raiders

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Ashton Jeanty and the Las Vegas Raiders will have to wait until Sunday to see how the New York Jets tackle his tackling criticisms.

The second-year running back raised some eyebrows Wednesday when he took a surprising shot at the Jets' defense, saying it has “a couple guys out there that don’t really want to tackle.”

Jeanty declined to name any specific players, but said he thought he and the Raiders' struggling run game could get in gear when they play the Jets at MetLife Stadium .

“Yeah, saw it, heard it,” linebacker Demario Davis said Thursday. “I actually have no comment to that, specifically. I think that as a defense as a whole, our best football is in front of us and we're looking forward to putting that on display this week. It's a great opportunity this Sunday to play our best football.”

Jeanty's curious comments come as the Raiders enter on a four-game skid and their running game one of their early season issues. Las Vegas is ranked 31st in the NFL while averaging 74.7 yards rushing per game , ahead of only Green Bay (59.9). And Jeanty, the Raiders' first-round pick last year, is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry.

New York ranks 24th in the league against the run, giving up 127.7 yards per game. That comes after Ollie Gordon ran for 103 yards and a touchdown in Miami's 28-25 victory.

“I think across the league, there's always bulletin board material,” Davis said. “It's not uncommon in this game.”

When asked if he thought this particular criticism from Jeanty might resonate with the Jets, Davis shrugged it off.

“I mean, it's called bulletin board material, you know?” Davis said. “It's nothing other than that. I'm big on the game is played inside the white lines.”

Davis' teammates and coaches took a similar approach, declining to fire back at Jeanty.

“I did see those comments,” defensive coordinator Brian Duker said. “I've got plenty of confidence in our guys.”

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick laughed off the comment, adding that he wasn't surprised a young player such as Jeanty would make such a bold claim. Fitzpatrick also said the Jets wouldn't make it a rallying point, although he and his teammates spoke about it.

“Of course, whenever our name is brought up, whether it be by an opponent or a past opponent, it catches our eye,” Fitzpatrick said. "But the way that I operate, I go out there and play (with) 110% effort no matter who I'm playing against, no matter what they said.

“Obviously, certain things can add a little more fuel to the fire, but at the end of the day, I've got to go out there and do my job. And I feel like most of the guys in this locker room operate in that same fashion.”

While not lending any credence to Jeanty's comments about some players not wanting to tackle, Duker acknowledged that the Jets need to fix some of their ongoing issues in the run defense and mentioned the scheme and technique as culprits.

“I think it could be better,” Duker said. “Overall, there’s certainly room for improvement. I’m always going to want more in that area as well. That’s how I feel about it overall.”

The defense could be without three starters on Sunday. Rookie David Bailey (groin), fellow edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) and defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (knee) sat out practice a second straight day. Coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday that Bailey, who leads the Jets with 5 1/2 sacks, would be evaluated through the week but Ossai and Sweat would be week to week.

Running back Braelon Allen was a full participant after being limited Wednesday with an ankle issue. Running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) and left guard Dylan Parham (knee), both of whom have missed four games, were limited.

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