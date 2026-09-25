Jets tight end Mason Taylor ruled out vs. Lions, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell uncertain

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor has been ruled out to play against the Lions in Detroit on Sunday because of a thumb injury.

Coach Aaron Glenn announced Friday that Taylor, who was injured against Green Bay last Sunday, would join safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (quadriceps) as players who won't suit up this weekend.

Taylor, coming off a rookie season in which he caught 46 passes, has just two receptions for minus-2 yards through two games.

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell injured a finger when he caught it in a jersey during practice Thursday, Glenn said, and was expected to be limited at practice. Glenn added that he didn't think Mitchell broke the finger, but the receiver's status for the game was uncertain.

Mitchell has nine catches, two behind Garrett Wilson for the team lead, for 123 yards in two games.

Not having Taylor or potentially Mitchell leaves the offense short-handed after New York previously lost rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who's on injured reserve with a sprained ankle, and speedy receiver Arian Smith, who's out for the season with a torn ACL . Veteran Tim Patrick is also on IR with a groin strain.

Glenn said either Sterling Shepard or Tyler Johnson, both of whom are on the practice squad, will either be elevated or signed to the active roster to give the Jets another wide receiver.

"We'll see which one of them gives us the best chance and we'll end up bringing up one of those guys," Glenn said.

Earlier in the week, the Jets signed undrafted rookie Malik McClain from the practice squad. The former Arizona State standout flashed at times during training camp and is expected to help on offense and special teams.

“I'm excited to see him get out there and mix it up a little bit,” Glenn said.

Edge rusher Joseph Ossai was expected to be a full participant at practice for the first time since suffering a ruptured plantar fascia in his left foot during the preseason finale against the Giants on Aug. 28. Signed to a three-year, $36 million contract in March, Ossai is expected to boost the Jets' pass rush. Glenn was coy on whether Ossai would be ready to play Sunday.

"He'll be full in practice," Glenn said with a smile. “We'll see how that goes.”

Jets sticking with Sanders at kicker

As expected, Jason Sanders will be the Jets' kicker in Detroit.

Glenn confirmed that Sanders will be brought up from the practice squad for the third straight week. Sanders made his first field goal for the Jets in the opener, then missed badly on a 54-yard attempt. He has since made three field goals — including from 51, 52 and 32 yards — and all four of his extra points.

The Jets will have to make a decision next week on Sanders. Per NFL practice squad rules , players can be elevated three times. In order for that player to be active again after that, he must be signed to the active roster.

Blake Grupe, who was claimed off waivers from Indianapolis before the season, is currently on the active roster but hasn't played as New York has gone with Sanders.

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