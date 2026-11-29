WASHINGTON (AP) — Jevon Carter scored a season-high 17 points — all during a first half in which he was perfect from the field — and the Orlando Magic took a 30-point halftime lead en route to a 116-91 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 23 points and Tristan da Silva made six 3-pointers and scored 22 for the Magic, who stopped a two-game skid and avenged a loss at Washington last Sunday. Carter was 6 for 6 from the field, including 5 for 5 beyond the arc, before halftime.

Orlando went 18 of 38 from 3-point range and held Washington to 35.4% shooting. The Wizards, who were missing leading scorer Anthony Davis because of an illness, matched a season low with 28 field goals.

Trae Young scored 19 points for Washington, which has lost 10 of 13 despite a recent three-game winning streak.

NETS 118, HORNETS 116

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 23 and Brooklyn raced out to a 27-point lead in the first half and held on to beat Charlotte.

Day’Ron Sharpe added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who shot 54% from the field.

Coby White led Charlotte with 37 points and Naz Reid added 27. Rookie Hannes Steinbach finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who lost their seventh straight game.

Down 14 with 4 minutes remaining, the Hornets rallied to cut the lead to two with 13 seconds left on a floater by Reid. White came up with a block on a Sharpe dunk attempt at the other end, giving the Hornets the ball and a chance to win with 3 seconds left.

After a timeout, White brought the ball up the court and there was contact between he and Sharpe near midcourt as time expired, but no foul was called. Charlotte never got a shot off.

BULLS 108, PACERS 107

CHICAGO (AP) — Matas Buzelis scored 22 points, including a go-ahead finger-roll with 55.1 seconds left, and Chicago hung on for their third straight victory, over Indiana.

Buzelis changed hands and scored to give the Bulls the lead. He then got a piece of Aaron Nesmith’s shot at the other end to help extend Indiana’s road losing streak to five games.

Buddy Hield had 19 points and eight assists, and Tre Jones also scored 19 for Chicago. Jalen Smith had 12 rebounds.

Nesmith and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 19 points for the Pacers, who’ve dropped six of seven. Obi Toppin scored 15 points and Ivica Zubac added 14 points and 16 rebounds.

BUCKS 119, THUNDER 111

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kel’el Ware had a career-high 30 points with 13 rebounds, Ryan Rollins had a season-high 28 points and Brayden Burries added 20 as Milwaukee defeated Oklahoma City in a matchup of short-handed teams.

Ousmane Dieng had a season-best 13 points for the Bucks, who won for just the third time this season. Milwaukee has two wins in its last four games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and Ajay Mitchell added 24 for the Thunder. Alex Caruso had 13 points off the bench for Oklahoma City, which lost its fourth straight.

The Bucks outscored the Thunder 34-18 in third period to take a 92-82 lead.

Milwaukee protected its advantage throughout the fourth quarter. A Gilgeous-Alexander 3-pointer cut the Bucks’ lead to 105-103, but Milwaukee held off the Thunder down the stretch.

ROCKETS 131, 76ERS 93

HOUSTON (AP) — Alperen Sengun scored 21 points, Amen Thompson added 20 points, and Houston beat a Philadelphia team without its three biggest stars.

Philadelphia played without LeBron James (low back/sciatica management), Joel Embiid (right plantar fascia injury management), and Jaylen Brown (left hamstring injury management). Without them, Tyrese Maxey led the way with 17 points while VJ Edgecomb and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 points each.

Sengun shot 9 of 15 from the field and added seven rebounds and four assists.

Thompson converted 8 of 11 shots while finishing with five rebounds and five assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. scored 17 points for the Rockets, Kevin Durant chipped in 16 points, while Tari Eason finished with 15 off the bench.

Houston shot a season-high 59% from the field and knocked down 17 of 35 3-point attempts.

The Rockets, who won their third in a row, finished with 36 assists and just nine turnovers. It was their fifth straight game with 30 or more assists.

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