J.J. McCarthy validates the Giants' decision to make a quarterback change so soon

The debate that John Harbaugh said he and the New York Giants were having a week ago over who to start at quarterback between Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy may not have been as heated or extensive as the coach initially tried to portray.

The choice seemingly always was McCarthy.

“It just wasn’t even a question to me,” Harbaugh said after McCarthy led a victory at Houston on Sunday. “Just was an obvious choice just for the circumstances that we were in and all things considered.”

McCarthy rewarded Harbaugh and the Giants for that decision by sending them into the bye week at 4-2-1 and in sole possession of first place in the NFC East. The running game shouldered the load, but the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft made the throws when it mattered most and validated the call to make the change less than a month since he was acquired in a trade from Minnesota .

Crediting Winston, third-stringer Jake Haener, injured Jaxson Dart and coaches for getting him prepared, McCarthy had a lot of people to thank. He also leaned on his own experience to get him through a 20-of-28, 252-yard performance.

“Football is football," McCarthy said. “At the end of the day, there’s a lot of similar concepts in every single scheme in the NFL and even going (back) to college.”

McCarthy made his first Giants start at the same stadium where he won the national title at Michigan. Similar to that day in January 2024, he did what he needed to get the job done without throwing a touchdown pass.

“All that matters is getting that victory,” McCarthy said. “You want to perform well. You want to execute well. It’s one of those things where if the running backs are getting their touches and getting their touchdowns, I’m as happy as I can be.”

What’s working

Finally, the rushing attack. Cam Skattebo — back from his benching that Harbaugh refuses to call a benching — Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy each ran for a touchdown, as did Winston on a Tush Push.

Skattebo had a career-best 124 yards on the ground, busting one for 42 in overtime, after having zero carries the previous game against New Orleans as punishment for fumbling at Washington earlier this month. Singletary ended the game by scoring from 30 yards out after being buried on the depth chart much of the season. Tracy had six carries for 15 yards before getting hurt, long after being in Harbaugh's doghouse for a series of preseason mistakes.

“It says so much about them and who they are: the type of men they are, the type of mindset they have, the attitude, the approach to just doing everything possible to be successful, understanding that if things aren’t working out for you, that’s not the final say,” Harbaugh said Monday on a video call with reporters. “You have the final say on everything, ultimately, and they just do that.”

The offensive line also bounced back and showed it is capable of paving the way.

What needs help

It's nit-picking, but New York was 5 of 13 on third down. That is something to work on when back on the field following some time off.

Stock up

Cornerback Deonte Banks locked down elite Texans receiver Nico Collins, who made just one catch for 4 yards when the two were matched up.

“Deonte was all over it,” Harbaugh said. “He had so many tight coverages. You have to cover these guys tight, especially in breaking routes, man and zone because his quarterback (C.J. Stroud) is really accurate, especially when he moves in the pocket.”

Banks has been a revelation with this coaching staff and in new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's system. He has started every game after falling out of favor last season and struggling in 2024, and Banks made his thoughts clear by posting to social media a photo of Harbaugh's arm around him on the sideline.

Stock down

Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada was wide right on field-goal attempts from 56 and 44 yards out and is 4 of 9 over the past three games since starting his NFL career 9 of 9. Those five misses are tied for the most in the league.

Still, Harbaugh said the Giants are not working out potential replacements. At least for now, they're sticking with Zvada.

Injuries

Tracy limped off with a hamstring injury. Starting left tackle Andrew Thomas has been playing through a groin injury and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor a calf injury. Half of the starting secondary did not play because of concussions to safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Greg Newsome.

Safe to say the bye has come at the right time.

Key number

76 — Years since the Giants last had four players run for a TD in the same game, dating to when Eddie Price, Gene Roberts, Charlie Conerly and Bob Jackson did so in a 51-7 rout of the New York Yanks on Dec. 3, 1950.

Next steps

Rest up before visiting Philadelphia on Nov. 8.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here