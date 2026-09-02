Joe Milton rejoins Cowboys on practice squad after losing backup QB job to Sam Howell

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Joe Milton rejoined the Dallas Cowboys on the practice squad Wednesday after losing his backup job to offseason pickup Sam Howell.

Milton was waived Monday , a day before coach Brian Schottenheimer said the nod to be the No. 2 behind Dak Prescott went to Howell because of his overall command of the offense.

“We looked at the whole body of work,” Schottenheimer said. “We just felt like Sam had done a little bit more just in terms of executing the offense in certain areas.”

Milton backed up Prescott in 2025, his second year in the league after the Cowboys acquired him in a trade with New England . The 26-year-old was much better in the preseason this summer than a year ago, throwing for 378 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Howell saved his best for the end of the preseason, throwing two fourth-quarter touchdowns and running for a tying 2-point conversion to help Dallas erase a 15-point deficit against New Orleans. The Saints kicked a field goal for a 27-24 win.

The 25-year-old Howell has more game experience in the regular season than Milton. He started all 17 games for Washington in 2023 and has 18 starts overall, although his record is 5-13.

Milton appeared in four games in relief of Prescott last season but hasn't made a regular-season start in his first two years. Milton was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots in 2024, two years after the Commanders drafted Howell in the fifth round.

Howell signed a $2.5 million, one-year contract with $2 million guaranteed as a free agent this spring.

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