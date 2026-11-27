SAN DIEGO (AP) — Isaiah Johnson scored 26 points and Marcus Spears Jr. added 18 for No. 7 Texas, which beat Georgetown 92-83 Thursday in the Rady Children’s Invitational with minimal help from 7-foot center Matas Vokietaitis.

The Longhorns (7-0) played the final 9:30 without Vokietaitis after he was whistled for his fifth foul, a technical. He had only five points and one rebound in 13 minutes after coming in leading Texas with 20.7 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Joe Sterling had 14 points and David Punch had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Longhorns (7-0), who will play in Friday’s championship game against the winner of Thursday’s second game between Saint Mary’s and No. 6 UCLA.

Jaland Lowe scored 21 points for the Hoyas (6-1). Kayvaun Mulready had 18 and Vincent Iwuchukwu and Elmarco Jackson 17 apiece.

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) 85, NO. 6 UCLA 70

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Dent-Smith scored 21 points and Saint Mary’s stunned UCLA with 15 3-pointers to hand the Bruins their first loss, in the Rady Children’s Invitational.

Joshua Dent and Mantas Juzenas added 18 points apiece for the Gaels (7-1), who ruined the chance for a Top 10 showdown in the championship game Friday. Darius Bivins had 16 and Vangelis Zougris 10.

The Gaels advanced to face No. 7 Texas, which beat Georgetown 92-83 to improve to 7-0. The Bruins (6-1) will face the Hoyas in the third-place game.

Jaylen Petty scored 15 points for UCLA. Xavier Booker had 14 and Nikola Kusturica 10.

Saint Mary’s made 15 of 28 shots from behind the arc, including five by Dent-Smith, four by Juzenas and three by Dent.

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 75, IOWA ST. 64

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dai Dai Ames scored 19 points and Tennessee beat Iowa State to advance to the championship game of the Players Era tournament.

Terrence Hill Jr. made all seven of his free throws and finished with 17 points and four assists for the Volunteers (7-0). Tyler Lundblade hit three 3-pointers and added 11 points. DeWayne Brown II grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds in 35 minutes as Tennessee outrebounded Iowa State 46-38.

Ryan Prather Jr. led the Cyclones (4-2) with 17 points and seven rebounds. He made four 3-pointers, and Jamarion Batemon came off the bench to score 16 points and make three more. Tamin Lipsey had eight points and five assists. Tre Singleton led Iowa State with eight boards.

Tennessee never trailed and built its largest lead, 31-17, with 2:44 left in the first half. The Volunteers led 31-19 at the break after Iowa State went 8 of 32 from the field, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Cyclones made eight 3-pointers after halftime and scored 45 points in the second half. Tennessee shot 50% from the field and went 13 of 15 at the line after the break. Ames hit a layup off a pass from Hill with 31 seconds left to seal the win.

NO. 11 MICHIGAN ST. 70, ARKANSAS 67

DETROIT (AP) — Jeremy Fears Jr. had 20 points and 10 assists as Michigan State dominated offensively in the second half and beat Arkansas at the Thanksgiving Classic.

The Razorbacks (4-3) led by eight points early in the second half, but Michigan State (6-1) shot 81% in the period, including 6 for 6 from beyond the 3-point arc. Arkansas finished 3 for 23 (13%) on 3-pointers.

Jordan Smith Jr’s three-point play pulled Arkansas within 70-67 with 10.4 seconds to go and Fears missed the front end of a one-and-one before Smith’s tying 3-point attempt went in and out as time expired.

Jordan Scott had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans. Smith had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Billy Richmond III added 16 points and nine rebounds for Arkansas.

NO. 17 MIAMI 97, MICHIGAN 70

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shelton Henderson had 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Miami cruised past Michigan in a consolation-round game of the Players Era 16 tournament.

Dante Allen scored 21 points for the Hurricanes (6-2), while Nick Dorn added 14, Aceden Lewis 12 and Malik Reneau 11.

J.P. Estrella led Michigan (3-4) with 21 points. Trey McKenney added 16 points and Elliot Cadeau 15.

Miami opened the second half with a 12-2 run to take a 64-47 lead with 15:29 remaining. Henderson scored six points during the outburst. Miami’s largest lead was 31 points, while Michigan got no closer than nine in the second half.

The Hurricanes shot 56.3% (36 of 65) from the field, including 42.9% (9 of 21) from 3-point range.

UTAH ST. 78, NO. 18 SOUTHERN CAL 74

Palm Desert, Calif. (AP) — Mason Falslev scored 27 points and Utah State held off Southern California in the Acrisure Series.

The Aggies (7-0) outlasted the Trojans (7-1) after setting a school record by winning each of their first six games by at least 30 points.

Down seven at the half, USC took a 66-65 lead on Jadis Jones’ hook shot with 3:37 left. Falslev countered with a 3-pointer 18 seconds later to put Utah State back in front for good.

Kingston Tosi made two free throws with 2:27 left, and Falslev added two more with 1:40 remaining to extend the lead to 72-68. Will Hornseth scored inside with 47 seconds left. and Karson Templin and Tosi made four late free throws to seal it.

Tosi finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Templin added 14 points and five rebounds.

NO. 20 LSU 95, SMU 86, OT

Palm Desert, Calif. (AP) — Mo Dioubate scored 28 points, Skyy Clark and Donovan Dent each had five in overtime and LSU beat SMU in the Acrisure Series.

The Tigers have started 8-0 in back-to-back seasons under Will Wade and have a chance to start a season with nine straight victories for the first time since 1999-00.

SMU (6-2) trailed 77-75 after Clark’s three-point play with 3.5 seconds remaining in regulation, but Dioubate fouled Jaylin Stewart, who made two free throws to force OT.

Clark hit a 3-pointer and two free throws to start the extra period and LSU stayed in front.

Dioubate made 6 of 8 shots and 16 of 20 free throws, and had nine rebounds. Dent finished with 20 points — on 8-for-16 shooting — adding nine assists and three steals. Clark made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points.

Oziyah Sellers had 25 points to lead the Mustangs. Rowan Brumbaugh added 18 points and a career-high 12 assists, and Jaden Toombs had 17 points and eight rebounds

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