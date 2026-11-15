Johnson’s 20 lead Charleston over South Carolina State 90-66

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tavari Johnson had 20 points in Charleston‘s 90-66 victory over South Carolina State on Sunday.

Johnson also contributed five rebounds for the Cougars (4-0). Xavier Abreu scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Ben Bradford finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Deshaun Jackson Jr. led the way for the Bulldogs (3-2) with 13 points. South Carolina State also got 10 points from Treven Raymon.

Charleston took the lead for good with 6:18 left in the first half. The score was 34-27 at halftime, with Abreu racking up 12 points. Charleston extended its lead to 44-29 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Bradford scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

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Charleston plays Thursday against Drake on the road. South Carolina State visits Citadel on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.