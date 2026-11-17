INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts re-signed Jonathan Taylor in August because they wanted to keep one of the NFL's top workhorse running backs.

Four months later, Taylor sounds like he's enjoying his new role with the only pro team he's played for — splitting carries with rookie running back Seth McGowan.

Make no mistake, the 27-year-old Taylor remains Indy's top option, which helps explain why he wasn't included in the team's recent fire sale.

But after finishing each of the last two seasons with more than 300 carries, a feat matched by only Derrick Henry, a time-share seems like a logical move because it could prolong Taylor's career and help break in McGowan. It's the perfect pairing.

“If we get a win doing that and that's what it takes, then I'm all for it,” Taylor said after Indy snapped a five-game losing streak with a 24-22 victory over the one-win Miami Dolphins. “And Seth has been growing each and every single day. He'll get like 20 yards on a run and come back and say ‘Do you think I could have done this?’ I'm like, ‘I think you maximized that play.' But that’s what you want out of a rookie.”

In the run up to the trade deadline, McGowan started getting more regular playing time. The conventional wisdom was the Colts (3-7) wanted to lighten Taylor's load to keep him healthy if he was dealt.

Instead, the Colts found this one-two punch helped an offense that had struggled to get in rhythm and score points all season.

The early returns have been promising.

Over the last four games, Taylor has 55 carries, 247 yards and one TD, plus 13 receptions for 77 yards. During the same span, McGowan has 34 carries, 197 yards and two TDs, though he hasn't yet become a major factor as a receiver. Together, they're averaging 111 yards per game over the last month.

“I think it’s brought a spark,” McGowan said. "I think we’ve been able to play off of each other very well, and when you have two different styles out there, it definitely keeps the defense on their toes. I think it’s kept both of us fresh. I think it’s been a great thing, and our coach and the entire staff has done a great job of managing that.”

That wasn't the plan when Indy drafted McGowan in the seventh round, No. 237 overall, out of Kentucky. His three-year college stats were so modest — 375 carries, 1,918 yards and 18 TDs — Taylor eclipsed his numbers in just his final season at Wisconsin when he rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 TDs on 320 carries.

Coming out of school, the knock on Taylor was that he had been overworked in college, finishing with 926 career carries. Some scouts thought it would lead to injuries or shorten his career. Neither has happened in part because the one-time Harvard recruit kept finding new and innovative ways to stay fit.

But after averaging 18.5 carries per game in his first six seasons, the Colts chose McGowan to give Taylor the occasional break.

Coaches started to deviate from the plan at training when they saw how powerful McGowan ran between the tackles, and suddenly they saw him as a change-up who could be the perfect complement to Taylor's breakaway speed.

Now it looks like a successful time-share.

“It just evolved that way,” coach Shane Steichen said. “And J.T.'s been awesome. He's been such a great mentor for Seth, the way they talk and see things. So I think it's been awesome those two pair up. It's been great.”

And now that he’s surprisingly survived the speculation he would be somewhere else by now, Taylor seems to relish this new job — teaching an understudy the finer points of being an NFL running back as they team up to get the job done.

“I'm like ‘Seth, your number gets called, go do your thing,’" Taylor said. “Look, we need to go win and he has that killer instinct. I think that's a big thing with Seth, he knows certain situations, he's like ‘Hey, OK, I know I have to be at my best right here.’ When you get rookies like that, you don't really look at the pressure or circumstance. They're like ‘Oh, OK, they need me in this moment. I’m going to be at my best.'”

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