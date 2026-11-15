Saltar al contenido principal

Jones and Albany knock off Holy Cross 62-60

Albany defeated Holy Cross in a close basketball game; the visiting team secured a narrow victory with sixty-two points

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Jones and Albany knock off Holy Cross 62-60
Jones and Albany knock off Holy Cross 62-60

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Tyler Jones scored 30 points and Albany defeated Holy Cross 62-60 on Sunday.

Jones shot 14 of 25 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Great Danes (3-2). Zach Matulu added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ollie Engen shot 5 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Kole Hanson led the Crusaders (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Tristen Wilson added 12 points, 19 rebounds and two steals for Holy Cross. Jaelon Germany finished with 12 points.

Albany went into halftime leading Holy Cross 35-31. Jones put up 14 points in the half. Jones scored a team-high 16 points in the second half.

Up next

Albany’s next game is Friday against Western Illinois. Holy Cross hosts Brown on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

LA NACION
News Services
  1. Una prueba de fuego para el futuro del Gobierno
    1

    Una prueba de fuego para el futuro del Gobierno

  2. Todo sigue igual: de la revelación íntima de Araceli González al reclamo inesperado de Toto Kirzner
    2

    Todo sigue igual: de la revelación íntima de Araceli González al reclamo inesperado de Toto Kirzner

  3. Luz amarilla del semáforo: cuándo hay que frenar y qué dice la ley de tránsito
    3

    Luz amarilla del semáforo: cuándo hay que frenar y qué dice la ley de tránsito

  4. Beligoy compró un lujoso departamento de 380 m2, siete días antes del Mundial de Fútbol
    4

    Federico Beligoy compró un lujoso departamento de 380 m2, siete días antes del Mundial de Fútbol