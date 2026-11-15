Jones and Albany knock off Holy Cross 62-60

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Tyler Jones scored 30 points and Albany defeated Holy Cross 62-60 on Sunday.

Jones shot 14 of 25 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Great Danes (3-2). Zach Matulu added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ollie Engen shot 5 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Kole Hanson led the Crusaders (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Tristen Wilson added 12 points, 19 rebounds and two steals for Holy Cross. Jaelon Germany finished with 12 points.

Albany went into halftime leading Holy Cross 35-31. Jones put up 14 points in the half. Jones scored a team-high 16 points in the second half.

Up next

Albany’s next game is Friday against Western Illinois. Holy Cross hosts Brown on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.