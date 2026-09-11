Jones, Cruz power the Pirates to a 2-0 win over the White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared Jones pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, Oneil Cruz added a solo home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago White Sox 2-0 on Thursday night to complete a three-game series sweep.

The White Sox had just two hits in losing for the eighth time in 11 games. Chicago's AL Central lead over idle Cleveland slipped to 1 1/2 games.

Jones (4-6), making his 40th career start, allowed leadoff walks in the third and fourth innings and carried a no-hit bid into the seventh, when Colson Montgomery shut down the bid with a two-out double.

Jones finished the inning, matching his longest career outing, and finished with eight strikeouts. Luke Weaver worked a clean eighth and Mason Montgomery came on to record his 12th save for the Pirates, who’ve won four straight and nine of 11.

Cruz homered to deep center in the fourth off Erick Fedde (8-9) and tagged him for a second earned run when he singled to knock in Jared Triolo in the eighth.

Chicago’s Miguel Vargas got to third after stealing second and advancing on a throwing error in the fourth, but stayed there after Jones induced three straight flyouts.

Fedde, who took over one batter into the third for opener Hagen Smith, gave up four hits and a walk while striking out one in 5 1/3 innings.

The Pirates were seeking the club’s seventh no-hitter. Francisco Cordova and Ricardo Rincon last accomplished the feat July 12, 1997, against Houston. John Candelaria had Pittsburgh’s last solo no-hitter on Aug. 9, 1976, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Up next

The Pirates have not named a starter for their Friday afternoon game against the Cubs. Chicago’s LHP Shota Imanaga (9-10, 3.91 ERA) will start the series opener.

White Sox LHP Anthony Kay (9-8, 4.47 ERA) faces Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore (5-13, 5.57) in the opener at St. Louis Friday night.

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