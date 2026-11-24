BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Proudfoot’s first encounter with Josh Allen came in the form of seeing a large cardboard cutout figure of the Bills quarterback erected inside a McDonald’s franchise in suburban Buffalo.

Unassuming as the setting seemed, the fast-food restaurant would serve as the centerpiece for a documentary the two-time Academy Award-winning director was filming to highlight the unlikely heroes and communal spirt that emerged during a deadly two-day blizzard which paralyzed the region over Christmas weekend in 2022.

“I said, ‘Who’s that?’” Proudfoot recalled with a laugh. “And they said, ‘That’s Josh Allen. He’s our hero.'"

Store manager Kristin Kosha chuckled at the memory.

“I thought he was trying to get a rise out of me,” Kosha said. “But no, he genuinely didn’t know.”

Little did Proudfoot realize he'd soon get the opportunity to meet Allen.

By sheer coincidence, Allen had just launched his production company, Out of Pocket Studios, and was searching for the ideal initial project to back when Proudfoot's film crossed his desk. With Allen as executive producer, they teamed up in making “The Buffalo Miracle,” a 37-minute documentary premiering on HBO on Tuesday night.

Allen honors Buffalo in first film production

“I think it speaks volumes that the story he chose to inaugurate his company with is about the goodness of the people of Buffalo,” Proudfoot said. “He could do anything. He decided to make a film about the heroism of everyday folks from Buffalo."

For Allen, who grew up on a farm in central California, the film serves as a holiday love letter to his adopted blue-collar home.

“Who knows the reason that I started Out of Pocket,” he said. “Maybe it was for this exact moment to push this film forward and for the world to see because of what I think Buffalo and western New York stand for, the grittiness, the care for one another. We’re called the ‘City of Good Neighbors,’ and this totally encapsulates that.”

Tragic as the blizzard was with Erie County's death toll reaching 47, the film captures those braving the harrowing conditions and opening their doors to save others.

Kosha and assistant Jeffrey Spengler defied McDonald's policy in keeping their restaurant open. They eventually sheltered and fed some 50 people — and one pet dog — during a two-day storm that ended on Christmas morning, brought near-hurricane-force winds and dumped more than 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow.

Officers brave whiteout conditions

It’s a story of Amherst police officers Thomas Brown and Derek Westbrook navigating treacherous whiteout conditions to rescue those who were stranded in cars and in homes without power by transporting them to McDonald’s and other shelters.

And it’s a story that, as survivor Paache’ Spikes-Redding says in the film, is about people and community and even sports, with those gathered at the McDonald’s uplifted by the Bills' AFC East-clinching win at Chicago on Christmas Eve.

“Race, religion and politics, they might divide us. Sports brings us together,” Spikes-Redding says in the documentary. “What was the odds that we all ended up here and what was the reason, people from all walks of life.”

With their car stranded, Spikes-Redding, her son and then-fiancé broke into a closed restaurant and gathered around a gas stove to stay warm before being rescued by Brown.

It’s a story of rekindling friendships, with Westbrook rescuing Jimmy Bessing, who has Down syndrome and was living on his own when the power went out in his apartment. They recognized each other immediately as former high school classmates and took a selfie before trudging back to Westbrook's truck.

And it’s a story about giving back. Immigrants Tan and Lili Zhao were among those who sheltered at McDonald’s. They own a beauty salon and one of the closing scenes shows Kosha and Spengler — “Heroes," the Zhao's called them — enjoying a relaxing spa treatment.

“It’s been absolutely surreal. We never thought what we did would reach the audience that it has. And we most certainly didn’t do it for that reason at all,” Kosha said. “But it’s nice to see a little act of kindness and taking care of your neighbor could hopefully pass on a nice message.”

This is the community Allen has grown to cherish, and a city he watched rally from other difficult moments that year.

That May, 10 Black people were killed in a hate-motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket. A week after the storm, Bills safety Damar Hamlin had a near-death experience when he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

“It’s a fantastic story and it’s very special to me,” Allen said of the film. “If you’re not brought to tears at the end of this, I just don’t know what to tell you.”

Emphasizing the good in people

Proudfoot is from Halifax, Nova Scotia, and now lives in California, and this is the America he’s grown to know and sought to emphasize.

“What was reaffirmed for me really in hearing about this story is that there are callings greater than your job, greater than your political affiliation, greater than your race, ethnic identity, religion,” Proudfoot said. “It brought out the best in people. And so I think that speaks to the people of Buffalo, it speaks to humanity, it speaks to America.”

His one regret is Spikes-Redding not being alive to see the finished product. Shortly after filming completed, she was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

“It’s hard to make sense of how somebody like that would be taken away from her family,” Proudfoot said. “So I’m happy that she lives on. She’s really the star of the show. And she had the last word.”

In the final scene before the closing credits, a smiling Spikes-Redding appears on screen and playfully says: “Merry Christmas to all. And to all a good night.”

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