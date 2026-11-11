Josh Downs hits ground running in Kansas City, one day after Chiefs acquire WR from the Colts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The text message popped up on Josh Downs' phone as time was winding down on the NFL's trade deadline .

It was the news he had been waiting to hear.

After asking for a trade from Indianapolis, the franchise that had drafted him, Downs was on his way out of town . And the destination was exactly where he wanted: Kansas City, with coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a team with Super Bowl hopes.

“I've got so much respect for the Colts, 2-6 or not. They drafted me. Showed love to me. I enjoyed my time,” Downs said Wednesday, before adding: “It's great to join a team like this with so much history, so much winning, in their past and even now.”

The trade Tuesday, in which Kansas City shipped fourth- and fifth-round picks to Indianapolis for Downs and a seventh-rounder, sure appears to be a perfect match. It gives Downs an opportunity to chase a championship while showcasing himself ahead of free agency, and it fills the biggest remaining need on the Chiefs' roster as they hit the second half of the season.

They already are playing without Tyquan Thornton, who is out at least until the playoffs with a dislocated ankle . Fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice has missed time with a hamstring injury, and Xavier Worthy is dealing with a hamstring injury of his own that he picked up in Sunday's win over the Jets , though he planned to practice at least a bit on Wednesday.

Otherwise, the Chiefs' wide receiver corps consists of Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, Andrew Armstrong and a few practice squad guys.

“It's going to do a lot for the whole offense,” said Rice, who has trained with Downs in the offseason, when asked about his newest teammate. “He's going to be down the field, middle of the field, shallow routes. It's going to open up the run game. It's going to bring a lot more confidence to the receiver room as well.”

The trade should give Mahomes more confidence, too. The two-time MVP quarterback was quick to text Downs after the trade, though the message had more to do with where to live and eat in Kansas City and less to do with play-calls and route concepts.

That indoctrination began Wednesday, and the learning curve is steep. Reid's intricate offense is notoriously hard to learn, especially for wide receivers, and the Chiefs are hoping Downs can learn enough of it to help out Sunday when they visit the Falcons.

“You have to have some aptitude,” Reid acknowledged. “So when (general manager) Brett (Veach) was going through and looking at different people, he kept that in mind. He knows exactly what it takes — Brett does — to be able to function in this thing.”

The Chiefs have acquired wide receivers midseason before, with varying results.

Kadarius Toney's tenure in Kansas City was largely a forgettable one, aside from a couple of crucial plays in a pair of Super Bowl wins, while DeAndre Hopkins reached the Super Bowl for the first time in his career with the Chiefs, losing 40-22 to the Eagles.

“It's always exciting to add another player, add someone who has been productive in this league and can help out,” Mahomes said, “and meeting Josh today, the mindset he has, I know he's going to fit into that room perfectly.”

The 25-year-old Downs played against the Chiefs earlier this season, catching seven passes for 72 yards in a 33-30 overtime loss at Arrowhead Stadium . He has 33 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown through nine games this season.

“It's good when guys welcome you and accept you. I feel like it's my turn to earn their respect on the field, and earn their respect as a teammate,” Downs said. “Just do anything I can to learn the offense as fast as possible. I don't want to be a guy asking what the play is, what the formation is. That's when you get left behind. I want to learn the offense as fast as possible.”

NOTES: The Chiefs waived WR Nikko Remigio and DE Jack Pyburn on Tuesday. ... Reid said Harrison Butker would remain the kicker this week. He missed his 17th kick since the start of last season in Sunday's loss to the Jets. Former All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker remains on the Kansas City practice squad. ... The Chiefs restructured the contract of LB Nick Bolton, converting some of his salary into a signing bonus. That created about $3.3 million in salary cap space.

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