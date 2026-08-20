Josh Heupel hoping his Rocky Top reset helps No. 20 Tennessee meet high expectations

No. 20 Tennessee

2025 record: 8-5

Expectations

Josh Heupel didn't wait for Tennessee's underwhelming season to end with another disappointing loss in a bowl game to start making changes. Now it's time to see if they work at a program where expectations are as high as the waiting list for season tickets.

Heupel fired his defensive coordinator after an ugly home loss to in-state rival Vanderbilt and replaced him with Jim Knowles , the guy whose Ohio State defense smothered Tennessee in the 2024 College Football Playoff. Hours after the national championship game, Heupel also hired Derek Owings away from Indiana as his new strength coach.

Offense isn't a problem for Tennessee, and the Vols ranked sixth nationally scoring 39.8 points a game last season. Yet Heupel needs another new starting quarterback.

George MacIntyre, who threw nine passes as a freshman last season, is a slendert 6-foot-6 and 208 pounds. Faizon Brandon was the No. 3 ranked quarterback for 2026 by 247Sports who got to campus in January. Brandon also has the size at 6-4 and 225 pounds, but he just turned 18 in June.

“Somebody will go out there and earn it,” Heupel said.

The clock is ticking with the season opener Sept. 5 against Furman.

Strengths mean the Vols will lean heavily on the run

The Vols have five starters back on the offensive line led by guard Wendell Moe Jr. David Sanders Jr. has switched from right tackle where he started six games as a freshman to left tackle, and Heupel also landed lineman Ory Williams from LSU and fifth-year guard Donovan Haslam from West Virginia through the transfer portal.

That experience on the offensive line will only help an offense that averaged 173.5 yards a game led by DeSean Bishop who ran for 1,076 with 16 touchdowns.

Whoever starts at quarterback should benefit from facing Knowles' defense . Offensive coordinator Joey Halzle compared that to grad school for quarterbacks facing an "elite schemer.” The quarterback also will benefit from having Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley leading a talented receiving corps.

Weaknesses could include spots on the defense

Learning Knowles' defense traditionally has taken time at the coordinator's previous stops. Heupel specifically made sure to bring in three assistant coaches along with players familiar with what Knowles wants. The Vols also lost their top edge rusher this offseason leaving them thin at that spot. Chaz Coleman, who followed Knowles from Penn State, was medically disqualified in June.

LB Arion Carter will miss the first two games suspended by the NCAA over an airplane ticket when testing out his NFL draft stock.

New faces

Brandon and WR TK Keys are freshmen who could play very early. Knowles and Owings have brought a boost to the coaching staff. Ryan Staub brings much-needed experience to the quarterbacks room from Colorado.

The portal also brought Williams, CB Kayin Lee from Auburn and a trio from Penn State led by DT Xavier Gilliam, LB Amare Campbell and S Dejuan Lane.

Key losses

Starting S Edrees Farooq (season-ending knee injury), OT Lance Heard (transferred to Kentucky), DE Jordan Ross (transferred to LSU), CB Rickey Gibson III (transferred to Texas A&M).

Biggest games for the Volunteers

Texas (Sept. 26), Auburn (Oct. 3), Alabama (Oct. 17). at Texas A&M (Nov. 14), LSU (Nov. 21), at Vanderbilt (Nov. 28).

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.