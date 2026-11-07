Josh Norris scores twice in the Sabres' 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets
Buffalo defeated Columbus five to two in recent hockey action; the victory marks a fourth win in five games for Buffalo
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Norris scored twice, defenseman Owen Power had three assists and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Friday night.
Norris ended a six-game goals drought to help Buffalo win for the fourth time in five games.
Jack Quinn, Rasmus Dahlin and Josh Doan also scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves.
Kent Johnson and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus, and Jet Greaves made 32 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost three straight road games.
Quinn opened the scoring at 6:50 of the first period with his ninth of the season, and Johnson tied it with 4:00 left in the period with his eighth. Norris made it 2-1 with 1:50 to go in the first with his first goal since Oct. 17.
Dahlin made it 3-1 with a one-timer 4:30 into the second period. Norris’ second goal at 9:46 made it 4-1. Doan made it 5-1 1:07 later.
Werenski's power-play goal with 1:39 left in the third made it 5-2.
Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan left the second period because of a lower-body injury and did not return. He blocked Dahlin's shot during his last shift.
Up next
Blue Jackets: Host Florida on Tuesday night.
Sabres: Host Vegas on Sunday.
See AP’s full NHL coverage here
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