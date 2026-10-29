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LA NACION

Judge denies federal request to segregate California ballots, says it would 'wreak havoc' on voting

A federal judge denied a request to stop ballot processing; the decision protects current voting for midterm elections

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LA NACION
Judge denies federal request to segregate California ballots, says it would 'wreak havoc' on voting
Judge denies federal request to segregate California ballots, says it would 'wreak havoc' on votingLi Rui - XinHua

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a Trump administration request to stop California from processing the ballots of up to 20,000 people, warning it would “wreak havoc” on the midterm elections.

Wednesday's ruling by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter comes as more than 3.7 million people have already voted in the state.

The decision is the latest legal setback for President Donald Trump in his efforts to expand federal control over state-run elections ahead of voting that will decide control of Congress for the rest of his term.

The Republican administration sued election officials in the Democratic state in mid-October, accusing the officials of failing to meet a 48-hour deadline to review a list of 20,000 names it alleged were likely noncitizens on the state’s voter rolls.

The administration had asked the judge to require the state to wait to count those ballots until the voters’ immigration status could be verified. The federal government also had asked the appeals court for a quick ruling — before a district judge’s scheduled Oct. 27 hearing in the case — but that effort was rejected by the higher court.

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