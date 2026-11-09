JuJu Watkins dazzles in home opener, powering No. 3 USC to a 118-40 rout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 32 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and five steals to lead No. 3 USC to a 118-40 win over Utah State on Sunday.

It was a star-studded return for one of college basketball’s most electric players.

Sunday was USC’s home opener at the Galen Center and fans showered Watkins with applause in pregame lineup introductions. Watkins had missed 20 months with a torn ACL, and she got a standing ovation as she was subbed out with 2:34 left in the game.

She’s back to looking like she was pre-injury, when she was the AP Player of the Year.

The senior has been a scoring machine in two games, totaling 53 points for USC (2-0). Watkins scored 21 points in USC’s season-opening 100-68 win over UNLV in Nevada.

Watkins got the crowd going in pregame introductions and then with a buzzer-beating pull-up jumper from 15 feet to end the first quarter with USC leading 36-11.

Watkins was in All-American form as she made plays all over the floor. She used a crossover to get Sami Mancini off-balance in the first quarter, then made a jump shot. She was running the fastbreak, rebounding, making shots from the elbow and inside and outside. It was a clinic.

Saniyah Hall added 20 points for the Trojans as six players scored in double figures.

Kylani Rookstool scored 12 points for Utah State (1-2) and Mancini added 10.

Watkins nearly had a double-double by halftime with 16 points and nine rebounds as the Trojans led 55-22.

UP NEXT: Utah State: hosts Idaho State on Wednesday.

USC: hosts College of Charleston on Tuesday. ___

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