Julie Allemand breaks World Cup assist record in Belgium’s 80-68 win over Australia

BERLIN (AP) — Julie Allemand stands alone atop the assist list in World Cup history.

Allemand broke Laia Palau of Spain's mark of 108 assists in the first half of Belgium's 80-68 win over Australia that clinched a spot in the quarterfinals. She now has 111 in her World Cup career.

“I'm just so proud because for Belgium, this is how we play,” Allemand said. “We are so unselfish. I'm just happy to have that one as a special one, especially when you look at the names next to me.”

Besides Palau, Allemand has passed Dawn Staley and Sue Bird's numbers in this tournament.

“It's a huge accomplishment over here,” Belgium coach Mike Thibault said looking at Allemand in the postgame press conference. “The leading assist person in World Cup history after today. Some pretty good players on that list too, so I think that's pretty exciting.”

The Belgian guard started the tournament with 87 assists, and already has 24 in the first three games. She broke Palau's record when Emma Meesseman hit two free throws with 1:58 left in the first half. FIBA gives an assist out when a player is fouled and makes the free throws unlike in the WNBA.

Allemand plays for Australia coach Sandy Brondello with the Toronto Tempo in the WNBA. Brondello wasn't surprised that Allemand broke the mark.

“I think it says a lot about what she does, she's a pass-first point guard,” Brondello said.

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