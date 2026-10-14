Justice Department threatens California with legal action over claim of noncitizens on voter rolls

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Justice Department has threatened California with possible legal action over what it says are noncitizens believed to have received mail ballots for next month’s midterm elections.

A letter Tuesday to Secretary of State Shirley Weber from Trent McCotter, the acting deputy attorney general, says that the Justice Department has provided officials in Los Angeles County with a password-protected thumb drive with a list of names the federal government believes are likely noncitizens.

The letter obtained by The Associated Press gives the state 48 hours to determine whether any citizens are listed. For individuals whose citizenship cannot be independently verified, the state is to instruct local election officials to segregate their ballots until their status can be determined. It warns that legal action may follow.

Neither the California Secretary of State nor the Los Angeles County Registrar immediately responded to requests seeking comment.