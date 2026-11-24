EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — As bad as things have been for the Los Angeles Chargers’ floundering offense this season, at least they had a healthy Justin Herbert.

That changed when Herbert was placed into the concussion protocol following a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, a game in which the franchise quarterback was sacked six more times and took another eight hits.

Coach Jim Harbaugh did not have an update on Herbert during his news conference on Monday, other than confirming that Herbert reported symptoms to team trainers and doctors following the game.

“I found out after I got off the podium after the game, after the press conference after the game,” Harbaugh said.

If Herbert cannot play this week for the Chargers (1-9), DJ Uiagalelei would make his first career start this weekend against the New England Patriots (5-5).

Uiagalelei made his NFL debut in a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 8, completing 2 of 7 passes for 24 yards and a touchdown in relief of Herbert. Following a up-and-down college career at Clemson, Oregon State and Florida State, Uiagalelei became the Chargers' backup after Trey Lance sustained a groin injury that required him to be placed on injured reserve on Oct. 10.

“He would be the next man up, and then we’d bring Jake Browning up (off the practice squad) as well,” Harbaugh said.

Herbert has been sacked a league-high 39 times, which is the exact opposite of what the hiring of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was supposed to accomplish after the QB endured multiple seasons of punishment.

Herbert has been sacked 144 times in 45 regular-season and playoff games in three years under Harbaugh; he took 133 sacks in 63 games through his first four seasons.

Injuries on the offensive line haven’t helped matters this year, forcing three rookies into the lineup. Right tackle Travis Burke was repeatedly beaten by Jets rookie standout David Bailey, who had two sacks with a forced fumble.

Herbert has also been forced to take on more of the load in the running game in recent weeks. He had eight carries for 32 yards, barreling ahead and somersaulting into the end zone on the last play of the first half.

In spite of the hits he's taken, Herbert has avoided significant injuries and has been able to play through whatever ailments he picked up. Given the potential severity and uncertainty that comes with any head injury, the Chargers have to hope that luck hasn’t run out.

What’s working

The run game has perked up during the past two games, following the decision to make Omarion Hampton the lead back. Hampton finished with 89 yards rushing on 14 carries, with game flow limiting his chance to make an even bigger impact as Los Angeles had just six possessions.

What needs help

The defense couldn’t get stops, allowing the Jets to score on their first five possessions before running out the clock. New York was 9 of 11 (81.8%) on third down, using a two-headed rushing attack and efficient passing by Geno Smith to stay on schedule. The Chargers had one sack and one tackle for loss in the most disappointing performance of the season from defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary’s group.

Stock up

WR Ladd McConkey has been hindered by multiple injuries this season, including cracked ribs, a concussion and back spasms, but he remains the most consistent and effective passing game option for Los Angeles. He had modest statistical production with five receptions for 37 yards but caught a pair of touchdowns for the first time since Week 17 in 2024 as a rookie.

Stock down

The Chargers needed their defensive line to step up, particularly star edge rushers Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu. Instead, they were largely invisible as LA was manhandled at the line of scrimmage. The lone sack and QB hit came from reserve LB Troy Dye, who was in the lineup because of starter Daiyan Henley’s knee injury.

Key injuries

RB Keaton Mitchell hurt a knee. … Harbaugh didn’t update the status of edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, who hurt an ankle.

Key number

0 — The Chargers didn’t turn the ball over for a second straight game, something they had not done since the last two games of the 2024 season. After giving the ball away just nine times in Harbaugh’s first 17 games in charge, they have committed 45 turnovers in the past 29 games, including the playoffs.

Up next

It could be a battle of backup QBs when the Chargers host Patriots on Sunday. New England lost QB Drake Maye to a broken fibula in Germany on Nov. 15, with Tommy DeVito set to start following a bye week. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 16-13 in an AFC wild-card game in January.

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