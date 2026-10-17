Kansas State survives a rash of mistakes, beats Kansas 35-24 for 18th straight win over the Jayhawks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Joe Jackson ran for 159 yards and a touchdown, Avery Johnson threw for 203 yards and another score, and Kansas State overcame a multitude of mistakes to beat bitter rival Kansas for the 18th consecutive time, 35-24 on Saturday.

Johnson added 132 yards rushing, and Rodney Fields Jr. ran for 66 yards and a touchdown, as the Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) survived an early fumble, two failed fourth-down tries inside the Kansas 12. The Wildcats also settled for a series of field goals at the end of promising drives.

Kansas, meanwhile, still has not beaten Kansas State since 2008 — a span that covers seven Jayhawks coaches.

Isaiah Marshall had 151 yards passing and 116 rushing for the Jayhawks (2-4, 0-3), but he also threw a crucial interception as they were trying to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Dylan Edwards added 57 yards rushing and a touchdown against the team he played for last season.

Kansas had a chance to tie the game even after Marshall's pick, but a facemask penalty on right guard Amir Herring wiped out the quarterback's 45-yard touchdown run and led them to punt instead. Kansas State proceeded to drain the clock by running the ball, and Johnson's 39-yard run on third-and-long near midfield set up Luis Rodriguez's clinching field goal with 1:56 left.

The Wildcats had dominated the game everywhere but the scoreboard.

After marching 75 yards for an opening touchdown, Kansas State allowed Kansas returner Bryson Hayes to take the ensuing kick 95 yards for a matching score. The Jayhawks added an 88-yard TD drive of their own — their only sustained drive of the first half — before a fumble by Kansas State tight end Linkon Cure gave them a chip-shot field goal and a 17-7 lead.

The Wildcats struggled to get into the end zone, but Rodriguez converted three first-half field goals. And when Kansas fumbled the snap on a punt, resulting in a safety, Kansas State had rallied for an 18-17 lead by halftime.

The teams traded TD drives to start the third quarter before Kansas State wasted a chance to put the game away. Four runs from first-and-goal at the Kansas 5 failed to get in the end zone, giving the Jayhawks the ball trailing 25-24 to start the fourth quarter.

Marshall gifted the ball back a few minutes later, when he threw an interception in the end zone.

Jackson ripped off a 64-yard gain on their very next play, and Johnson capped the drive with a short touchdown throw to Jaron Tibbs, giving the Wildcats the breathing room they needed to eventually put the game away.

Up next

The Jayhawks return home to play Baylor next Saturday.

The Wildcats visit Arizona State next Saturday.

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